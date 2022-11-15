"Let's be realistic" - Aston Martin downplays Fernando Alonso's expectations of fighting for F1 title in 2023

The 2023 F1 season is yet to start, but Fernando Alonso's hopes for a World Championship next year have been brought down by Aston Martin.

Speaking at a press conference, Tom McCullough, the performance director for the Silverstone-based team, felt that even though the Spaniard will be joining them in the upcoming season, it would not be possible for them to fight for a World Championship. He said:

"I think fighting for World Championships next year is, let's be realistic, that isn't going to happen."

Fernando Alonso announced earlier that he would join Aston Martin in the 2023 season, replacing Sebastian Vettel after the latter walks away from the sport. He also stated in interviews that he wants to fight for the World Championships with the British team.

With the current conditions faced by the team, however, achieving a title seems unlikely, which is what McCullough spoke about. He, however, also believes that with Alonso in the team, they can build enough to fight for the top 3 teams in the constructor's standings in the upcoming season.

McCullough said:

"I think Fernando is going to add significantly to that as well. And he's realistic, you know. He's on the journey with us. If we can fight the top three teams next year, I'm sure we'll be happy with that."

Aston Martin believe Fernando Alonso will push in 'every area of the team'

Although Aston Martin is unsure of how to help Fernando Alonso in fighting for a World Championship soon, they believe that he will help the team push forward. The team also believes that the Spaniard will aid them in challenging the top 3 teams currently as he won't be too happy fighting in the midfield.

Speaking at the aforementioned press conference, Tom McCullough said:

"He's going to push us in every area of the team. He's not going to be happy fighting in the midfield. He wants to be part of the step we’re wanting to take, which is to start challenging the top three teams."

Many think of Fernando Alonso's move to Aston Martin as a demotion since his current team Alpine have been performing way better than them. The French outfit currently stands at P4 in the championship and has a good lead over rivals McLaren. On the other hand, Aston Martin stand 7th with only 50 points, less than half of what Alpine is at (167). Alonso's switch to the team, however, allowed Pierre Gasly to move to Alpine from AlphaTauri.

