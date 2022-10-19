"Let's ride": Lewis Hamilton attends first NFL game after becoming co-owner of Denver Broncos

Lewis Hamilton recently attended his first NFL game for Denver Broncos, which he co-owns. The Mercedes pilot took over the Broncos franchise for a record price of $4.65billion in August this year.

While the match was not really what Lewis Hamilton might have expected, the driver was undoubtedly excited to watch his team for the first time. The driver wrote this on Twitter to show his support:

"First game being a part of this organization. Thanks for the warm welcome @Broncos country, LET’S RIDE."

Lewis Hamilton was in talks to buy a football club this year. He eventually chose to co-own the Denver Broncos team as a minority on behalf of the Walton-Penner family ownership.

The driver was in Los Angeles for the upcoming United States Grand Prix, all set to take place in Austin this weekend. Hamilton, a well-known face in America, is expected to push for a race win there this season.

Lewis Hamilton hails an exciting battle with Esteban Ocon during the 2022 Japanese Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton trailed Alpine driver Esteban Ocon for most of his race at the Suzuka track. The Mercedes W13 lacked the straight-line speed to overtake Ocon's Alpine. However, while everyone expected Lewis Hamilton to be frustrated, he felt otherwise.

In a post-race interview, the driver revealed how he felt battling the young Ocon. Praising his talent, Hamilton said:

“I had a lot of fun. He did a great job staying on track and staying ahead, obviously he was very, very quick on the straights. I was trying everything, but we I think we had the most fun. I don't know how other people had it. I don't feel frustrated, because it was a sprint race. I did the best I could, and I'm happy that we at least got some points today. We were just so slow in a straight line. I was getting close, as close as I could."

The Briton was confident that he would have managed an overtake if the race had gone on for a little longer. Speaking about the race, he added further:

“You could probably see it on the TV, as soon as I pulled out they would just pull away. I wish it was a longer race. I'm glad that we got some laps for the fans here. Although it's not really a massive race for them, considering how long they waited. I think it was awesome. I mean, that's what motor racing is about. I had a blast. It was so tough, so hard to see. I think the restart that we had at the end, I think it was perfect timing, and I just wish we could have gone longer into a bit of the dark. We lost a little bit of the light."

Lewis Hamilton, who currently stands at P6 with 180 points, has struggled heavily in 2022. The driver has witnessed a winless season so far, and is far off the pace of the title leaders. With Max Verstappen already winning this year's title, it'll be interesting to see how Hamilton and Mercedes respond next year.

