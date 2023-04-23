“Let’s wait and see what happens”: Former F1 driver outlines the only condition Max Verstappen fails to win his 3rd Championship 

Former F1 driver turned pundit Christian Danner mentioned that only Mercedes and FIA intervention could stop Max Verstappen and Red Bull from running away with the 2023 title.

The Austrian team has won every race of the season thus far, with current champion Max Verstappen winning two out of three in 2023. They have looked miles clear of their rivals in the first three races with no signs of stopping anytime soon.

While speaking to Motorsport-Magazin, Danner said:

"Of course, he's through. Anything else would be a fairy tale."

He also reminded that FIA interventions have previously dampened the dominance of teams:

"Unless there's something about the car that isn't 100% clean. We've seen often enough how superior cars were blackened with a technical directive. Let's wait and see what else happens there. As I know Toto Wolff, he has his own department that only looks at what you can find somewhere, firstly to copy it yourself and secondly, to put obstacles in the opponent's way. I'm pretty sure of that."

"It's monotonous, of course, I didn't expect anything else, but Max Verstappen is the big winner" - Former Bridgestone tire expert

Former Bridgestone tire expert Kees van de Grint mentioned that the Dutch driver has been the biggest winner in the first three races.

Speaking to Motorsport.nl, he said:

"It's monotonous, of course, I didn't expect anything else, but Max Verstappen is the big winner. His dominance is actually not good for the sport, but you can't blame him, you have to blame the rest."

He also spoke about whether the rest of the grid can still challenge the world champion:

"Well, they're still there. And unfortunately, they have also come true. I wish Verstappen to win all races, but I am also a fan of the sport and would prefer to see some battle, not that we already know halfway through the season that he is the world champion.

"What I wish him well, that's not the point, but we also just want to see motorsport, I had hoped otherwise, but as it looks now. ... He seems to have gotten better, helped by the good car he has. What I said still stands: he has no resistance.

It would be interesting if anyone emerges as the challenger to Max Verstappen heading into the European swing of the calendar where all the teams will be bringing the upgrades to their cars.

