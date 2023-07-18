"Lets all thank Lewis for this GENIUS move": Fans react to Lewis Hamilton's infamous start to the 2021 F1 Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton had one of the most bizarre restarts in F1 history at the Hungarian GP in 2021.

After an early safety car, the seven-time world champion was the only driver involved in a race restart while every other driver was in the pits to change tires. This was quite surprising and fascinating to witness, as there was no one on the grid apart from the Mercedes driver.

The 2021 F1 Hungarian GP started off with damp conditions and every driver on intermediate tires. Since the track was too slippery, there were several collisions at the start of the race on Turn 1, which took out five cars from the race. This brought out the safety car to regulate the speed as the track marshals cleared any and all debris.

Soon after a few laps under the safety car, teams saw that the track was drying up quite quickly and immediately called their drivers into the pits for dry tires—everyone except Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion stayed out as Mercedes took a huge gamble, hoping that the rain might come once again and Hamilton could drive easily with intermediates.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, and as the race restarted on lap four, Lewis Hamilton had to pit after completing his first lap and came out dead last in 15th place. Since the Hungarian GP was quite long after an early safety car, he still managed to finish second.

With the 2023 F1 Hungarian GP around the corner, the F1 Twitter account posted the video of the bizarre race restart in which only Lewis Hamilton was involved. F1 fans commented on the incident, with one fan writing:

Lewis Hamilton mostly focused on improving with Mercedes for the 2024 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton recently stated that he does not care too much about where he finishes in the 2023 F1 season and mentioned he is more focused on improving Mercedes' 2024 F1 car and hitting the ground running in the next season.

In a recent interview with Channel 4, Hamilton said:

"I really don’t care what position I finish in this year. I’m just focused on just trying to give the best development information for the team, working with the guys to make sure we steer this car in the right way and when we start the first race or the first test next year we hit the ground running."

Hamilton is currently fourth in the drivers' championship table with 121 points and is currently chasing Fernando Alonso who is in third with 137 points.