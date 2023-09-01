"Lewis continues to embarrass himself with his whining" - Lewis Hamilton's continuous call for FIA intervention leaves fans unimpressed

Lewis Hamilton has once again given his opinion on how the FIA and F1 should make some changes in the regulations to curb Red Bull's dominance and disallow any team to dominate in such a fashion in the future. Of course, he mentioned his own dominance and how the governing body came up with a few rule changes to slow Mercedes down, which was overall good for the sport.

Speaking recently to the media, Lewis Hamilton said (via PlanetF1):

"I don’t know what’s been proposed; I’ve not heard anything, but we’ve experienced lots of changes which were put in place to slow us down over the years, and I think it was better for the sport.

"I think actually what you’re seeing behind the Red Bulls, we’ve seen quite a good championship this year, between the Ferraris, Aston’s, and all the teams are looking a lot closer than ever before. So in some ways, the rule change has worked, in others, there’s still some work that needs to be done."

This is not the first time the seven-time world champion has complained about Red Bull's dominance and urged the FIA to change some rules to equalize the field at the top. Hence, when his comments spread around social media platforms, there were many who reacted to them.

Most of the people gave a negative reaction to Lewis Hamilton's comments and stated how other teams simply need to improve and get to the level where Max Verstappen is operating.

Here are some of the reactions:

"Lewis continues to embarrass himself with his whining."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton is determined to win his eighth World Championship as he extends contract with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has finally signed a new two-year contract with Mercedes. This means that the seven-time world champion will race in F1 with the Silver Arrows until 2025. Speaking about the contract extension and his goals for the future, he said (via Planet F1):

“Of course in my heart, I’m so hopeful that the decisions we are taking and the direction that we’re rolling towards is that which will put us in that target zone to be able to fight the [Red] Bulls and be close and be challenging for pole.

"But, if it’s not next year, we’ll continue to work through it. But in my heart, I truly believe that if it’s not next year, it’s the year after, we will be there.”

Expand Tweet

Lewis Hamilton is hell-bent on winning his record-breaking eighth World Championship before he hangs up his F1 boots for good. Only time will tell whether he and Mercedes will be able to pull it off before 2025 or not.