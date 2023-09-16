Sebastian Vettel has weighed in on the ongoing debate between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, claiming that the two drivers are incomparable.

Vettel's remarks come amidst the backdrop of a fierce rivalry that has dominated F1 in recent years.

The 2021 Formula 1 season witnessed an intense battle between Hamilton and Verstappen, culminating in a controversial finale in Abu Dhabi. Max Verstappen's victory prevented Lewis Hamilton from clinching an unprecedented eighth world title, leaving fans and experts alike divided in their opinions.

Since then, Verstappen's meteoric rise has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Dutch sensation secured the 2022 world title and is currently well-positioned to claim his third consecutive championship in the current season with his dominant performances.

The comparison between the two drivers has ignited fervent discussions among fans and experts over the years. While some lean towards Hamilton's legacy of sustained excellence, others hail Verstappen's success as a breath of fresh air for the sport.

Sebastian Vettel, a four-time world champion in his own right, made his stance unequivocally clear. Affirming Lewis Hamilton's status as one of the greatest drivers on the grid, Vettel said this, in a recent interview with Sky Sports F1:

“You cannot compare Max to Lewis. There’s not one formula, one recipe to success. Lewis has demonstrated that he is the best that has ever been.”

Lewis Hamilton reflects on Singapore GP FP2

After a week-long hiatus following the Italian Grand Prix, the 38-year-old returned to the track at the Marina Bay Street Circuit for the 2023 Formula 1 season's Asian leg.

Lewis Hamilton, who has encountered a challenging season, showed promise during the FP2 session, finishing in an impressive 5th place.

Hamilton's performance in FP2 was a glimmer of hope for the seven-time world champion. His ability to outpace the formidable Max Verstappen provided a much-needed boost for the Mercedes team.

One of the key highlights of Lewis Hamilton's reflections on the day was his appreciation for the modifications made to the Marina Bay Street Circuit's layout. He commended the organizers, and said:

"They have done an amazing job with the track changes; I love driving this circuit now more than ever. The removal of the four corners near the end of the lap has absolutely perfected the circuit. It's incredible to drive."

The Mercedes driver's admiration for the revamped track layout was matched by his optimism regarding his team's performance. He shared:

"FP1 was solid. We were still a little bit off where we wanted to be, but it wasn't too bad. FP2 was the best FP2 session I've had this year. It's the best I've felt from a Friday this year, so I hope we can do some good work overnight, as we always tend to do, and continue to improve."