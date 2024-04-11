Lewis Hamilton would be a 10-time F1 champion if sport was built on pure driving talent, believes 3x race winner

Former F1 driver Thierry Boutsen claims that Lewis Hamilton would beat Max Verstappen every season if the two were racing in similar cars.

Hamilton hasn't won a race since the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021 as Mercedes failed to adapt to the new F1 aerodynamic regulations the following year. Although he did manage to score on a handful of podiums since then, a win has been far out of his reach in the era of Verstappen's dominance. The latter has won three consecutive world championships since 2021 and continues to lead the current season.

Thierry Boutsen, who raced in Formula 1 during the 80s, feels that Lewis Hamilton is still one of the strongest drivers on the grid. While talking to PlanetF1 about how much a driver's performance is determined by the car, he said:

"I think a driver cannot bring a team to the top. This is no longer the case. It was possible in the 1970s. And the '80s. Maybe a little bit in the '90s but, since then, it's no longer possible."

"Otherwise, [Lewis] Hamilton would have beaten [Max] Verstappen last year, the year before and would be winning the championship this year."

According to the stats that Boutsen presented, Hamilton would have won the 2021, 2022, and 2023 seasons as well which would have made his title count 10 instead of seven.

While it is hard to compare Hamilton's driving to Verstappen's in an equal car without the necessary data, it is seemingly possible that with the right machinery, drivers can perform better.

Max Verstappen comments on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move

Lewis Hamilton will continue to chase his record-breaking eighth championship with Ferrari next season after signing a surprise contract which will bring his long-term partnership with Mercedes to an end.

Mercedes' current developmental scale has not been impressive as they have only fallen back in relative to their competition in the current season. However, the move was revealed prior to the start of the season.

Max Verstappen, when asked by Sky Sports about the move, stated that the situation is currently hard to comment on. But he further tried to justify it by mentioning that it might have been Lewis Hamilton's childhood dream.

“And from my side, it’s very difficult to know. I don’t know how the current situation is, of course, at the team, I don’t know what he has in the back of his mind.”

“If it’s a dream from when you were a kid then yeah, I mean. At one point if you have already achieved so much in the sport, anyway, then why not?”

Amid the dominance established by Red Bull Racing, Ferrari has emerged to be the only team to give them some competition. Although Mercedes were the runner-up in the previous season, their performance had taken a hit by the end of 2023.

