Lewis Hamilton '100 percent' wants F1 to aid fledgling series like W Series

Lewis Hamilton believes the lack of women in the sport is a bad narrative along with the shutting down of the W Series. The British champion feels F1 and the FIA can do more to bail out the women's racing series from its financial woes.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the US GP in Austin, the Mercedes driver said:

“Hundred percent I do. Particularly that - the W Series. There has not been enough focus on women in sport, the whole of Formula 1’s life, and there’s not enough emphasis on it now. And they’re not magnifying enough the great work that is being done there.”

Suggesting that the lack of women in the sport is a poor narrative, Hamilton backed the need to equalize the gender disparity in motorsport and F1.

Asked if the W Series needed more financial backing and support from the FIA and F1, the Briton agreed that a lot more can be done to save the series. The popular women's racing single-seated series announced its discontinuation due to a lack of funding.

Lewis Hamilton reveals he is working with Mercedes to encourage more than 8,000 women into the sport

Championing diversity in the sport, Lewis Hamilton feels Formula 1 and its controlling stakeholder, Liberty Media, can do more to promote women into the sport. The British champion revealed that he was working with Mercedes to promote more women into the sport.

Reiterating the need to push for gender equality in the sport, the Briton said:

“So I think we need to be doing more, and with the organisation, with Formula 1 and Liberty doing so well, it’s not a lot for them to be able to help out in that space."

"In the work I'm trying to do with Mercedes, for example, we're trying to get like 8,000 young girls into the sport – but every team should be doing that.”

The British champion has set up his own commission that works towards promoting more diversity in all sectors of the sport. Lewis Hamilton was also involved in advising American Olympian and celebrity Caitlyn Jenner to launch her team in the W Series.

