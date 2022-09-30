Lewis Hamilton: 2018 F1 Singapore GP qualifying lap 'was definitely one of the best laps of my career’

Lewis Hamilton believes his 2018 F1 Singapore GP qualifying lap was one of the best laps of his career. The Briton took pole position at that year's event on a circuit that was one of Mercedes’ Achilles heel on the calendar.

Speaking at Thursday's drivers' press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 Singapore GP, the Briton said:

“Well, it’s good to be back. Obviously, 2019 feels like a lifetime ago for everyone. So it’s great to be back in this beautiful city. And the track is epic to drive. It’s a very, very bumpy ride, 23 corners. I think that night, that lap back in, is it 2018? Yeah. I don’t remember every single part of it. I’ve not re-watched it, but it was definitely one of the best laps of my career. So the hope is always that you can one day get to experience something similar. But the feeling of that day was something very unique.”

Expressing his happiness in returning to visit Singapore after a three-year hiatus, Lewis Hamilton reflected on his 2018 lap around the Marina Bay circuit as one of the best laps of his career. The Briton believes the pole lap four years ago was a unique experience of its own. The seven-time world champion was fighting for his fifth title against Sebastian Vettel in 2018, and this race was one of his title-defining moments of the season.

Lewis Hamilton reckons the performance of their car will depend on the bumpiness of the track

Lewis Hamilton believes it is difficult to predict how well their car will perform at the Marina Bay circuit in Singapore. Suggesting that the bumpiness of the street circuit could determine the performance, the British champion claimed to have no expectations from the weekend.

Outlining his expectations from the car ahead of the Singapore GP this weekend, the Briton said:

“We hope that the car works better here. But as I said, it really depends how bumpy it is. And the bumps often set the car off and upset the car in a lot of instances. We do know it’s going to be bumpy. Maybe the car will be fine. Maybe it won’t. So I have no expectations at all, just going to try and have the best weekend with whatever we’re faced with.”

Lewis Hamilton is now officially out of the title race, despite his chances being mathematical and not literal. Mercedes' improvements on the car, however, might not hamper their performance and the Marina Bay circuit might be a litmus test for the development of the W13 and the progress made so far.

