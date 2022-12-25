Lewis Hamilton on 2023 F1 title challenge: I hope something kicks us all into gear

Lewis Hamilton is looking forward to the 2023 F1 season and is hoping that something changes within the team after a season filled with struggles. In a Q&A section for the Mercedes website, Lewis Hamilton was questioned if he was looking forward to the 2023 season, to which the driver emphatically replied in the affirmative.

Touching on the situation of the pandemic that has brought a lot of struggle to people across the world, the Mercedes driver hoped that this would bring a sense of empathy across the world. Looking forward to 2023, he said:

"I'm definitely excited for 2023. These last few years have been so difficult for so many around the world, so many people struggling with the war and many other things."

He added:

"I hope something kicks us all into gear to understand that we need to be more compassionate and caring to each other and I am praying for that all the time. A new year to be better, a new year to climb, keep fighting and unite even more. And it's another chance to fight for a World Championship."

Speaking of the 2022 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton picked races in Hungary, Zandvoort, and Silverstone as the ones that stood out for him. He said:

"Budapest felt great. Zandvoort was good too, and so was Silverstone with the atmosphere and being able to finish on the podium there. Brazil was a highlight for how happy the team was. I was nervous of losing the one-two and was grateful we crossed the line and secured it. I've not seen the team that happy in a while, so that felt great, given where I got knocked back to at the start."

Lewis Hamilton thanks the fans for the support

In terms of statistics, Lewis Hamilton had the worst F1 season of his career. Having said that, according to him, the 2022 F1 season was one of his best in terms of fan support. He thanked them for being patient and supportive all these years. He said:

"I think this has been the greatest year in my career in terms of fan support. There has been so much love and that's so appreciated in a time where the world is going through a really tough period. To see everyone excited for our sport, weekend in, weekend out, is so good. It's the most excited I've seen the fans and the most passionate, so the support feels like it is magnified. I felt like we've been on a journey together more than ever before."

The 2023 F1 season is going to be an interesting one as Mercedes is expected to make a return to the front of the grid.

