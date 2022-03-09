"Absolutely no idea where you stand" - Lewis Hamilton on the uncertainty brought about by F1's regulatory changes

Lewis Hamilton is more excited than usual going into the 2022 F1 season and it is mainly down to the unknown nature of the new regulations.

The Briton is curious to see where Mercedes are when stacked up with the competition. The uncertainty has raised the stakes going into the 2022 campaign. When asked to share his thoughts on the new season, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Every year is exciting but of course in previous years, it was an evolution of the previous year’s car. In this one, it is completely brand new. Of course, I have seen the designs of our car over several months. But to see everyone’s car out there, you are trying to get a close eye to see what is different, if anything, why a certain team has chosen a certain route in terms of its sidepod design, front wing and rear floor. You have absolutely no idea where you stand. Most likely, most cars are probably overweight, they are heavier than they have ever been. I am glad people are able to stop them so far.”

F1 has overhauled its rulebook and brought in sweeping regulatory changes to usher in a new era of the sport. These changes include the return of ground effect in aerodynamics, more efficient and sustainable power units, and bigger wheels with tires that are expected to degrade slower among others.

Lewis Hamilton has a very good chance in 2022, as per Ted Kravitz

Lewis Hamilton has a very good chance of landing his eighth world championship in 2022, according to F1 pundit Ted Kravitz.

When asked if the Briton had missed his last chance to win a world title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Kravitz said:

“No. I think he’s still got a very good chance this year, and the next, and the next. I think he’ll only be more motivated. There have already been some great drivers who have tried to stop him winning the first seven, so I don’t think that affects the way he is, or approaching his racing.”

Hamilton has already claimed he is the most dangerous version of himself going into the 2022 season. F1 pundit Anthony Davidson feels the Briton is fired up to destroy defending champion Max Verstappen.

