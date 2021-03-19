Lewis Hamilton: Actions, not slogans to define anti-racism push

Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1's only black driver, spoke about how the 2021 season will be defined by actions and not words. Hamilton has consistently reiterated the importance of improving diversity and inclusion in Formula 1.

F1 recently announced that improving diversity in the sport will be the core message of the revised 'We Race As One' campaign in 2021. The Formula 1 drivers met Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1, before the pre-season test in Bahrain. They discussed plans for 2021 that included arrangements for a pre-race messaging system.

Im constantly searching for peace and harmony in both my mind, body and spirit. This helmet is inspired by the crystal Amethyst, to keep me grounded and bring me peace and tranquility💜 pic.twitter.com/l0nGQH9VJX — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 12, 2021

Lewis Hamilton was positive about Formula 1 taking the initiative. Speaking about the meeting, Hamilton said:

"Stefano has taken the time to sit with us all and be open in terms of having this discussion of how we can work together to improve the sport. We didn't really necessarily have much of a discussion about [the pre-race messaging]. They explained to us their plans and we can go back to them."

Speaking about the importance of actions, Hamilton asserted:

"It wasn’t that everything had to be done there on the spot, but they are making some adjustments, which I think are positive. Last year there were a lot of slogans. Obviously ‘We Race As One’, but the action is needed this year. That was something that was spoken to us and was expressed to us."

“That's really what we've got to make sure [of], that we continue to have that conversation, continue to make sure that action is taken this year as we continue to push for diversity inclusion within this sport."

“I think we're all aligned with that goal of achieving that together.”

Lewis Hamilton facing an uphill task for title number 8?

Signing off from #F1Testing with another 140 laps. 👊



Time to debrief, understand some of our issues and find some more speed over the next ten days. pic.twitter.com/YDitx8oNHF — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 14, 2021

Mercedes had a torrid time at the pre-season test in Bahrain. They struggled with reliability and overall car balance. To make matters worse, Lewis Hamilton beached the Mercedes on the second day of the pre-season test.

Looking at Mercedes' struggles, many experts have given the edge to Red Bull after an impressive outing at the pre-season test in Bahrain.

Question marks about Mercedes' performance remain as Formula 1 heads towards the season-opener in Bahrain. Lewis Hamilton could face an upward battle against Red Bull and pacey Max Verstappen.