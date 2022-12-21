Lewis Hamilton admits he 'didn't feel great' returning to scene of 2021 Abu Dhabi fiasco

Lewis Hamilton wasn’t sure if he wanted to return to F1 after the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP fiasco. The British champion, who felt robbed off his eighth title, was unsure if he felt any better returning to the sport.

Speaking to Channel 4 about his feelings on returning to the sport in 2022, Lewis Hamilton said:

“It didn't feel great walking in here. I don't know. I couldn't say that I necessarily wanted to be here. If I'm really honest, since I've been in my room, I've been getting my head down into preparation. I've generally been really focused in this past week – and most days anyways this year – [on] just trying to make sure [I remember something] that is so, so important, I think, for everybody.

"We get caught up in all these different things that we're experiencing, and [we're] forgetting just to be living in gratitude. That's something you've really got to remember, because there are so many people that are having a difficult time, way, way worse times.”

Not sure if he was happy returning to the sport after the 2021 Abu Dhabi fiasco, Lewis Hamilton made a point of stating his dissatisfaction and disappointment with the way events transpired for him in the previous season. However, he believes there could have been worse disappointments and feels there is no point in being caught up with the past. The British champion was grateful for what he had already achieved and focused on giving his best on every race weekend in 2022, devoid of the circumstances.

Further clarifying his mindset going into the 2022 season, the Briton explained:

“There's so many people that are struggling. It could be so, so much worse, and it's just [important to] always remember to live, be grateful for a new day, a new chance to be better, a new chance to challenge yourself and shape the future. That's what I'm focused on right now so, again, [with] whatever negative feeling I have, I try to take it, brush it aside and move forward.”

Lewis Hamilton was boosted by the support of his fans in the 2022 season despite his dismal performances

The seven-time world champion believes that the fan support and crowds cheering him through the difficult season made it worth fighting at every race weekend. With an underperforming Mercedes W13, Lewis Hamilton was unable to be on the podium as consistently as expected. For the first time in his career, he has had a season without a win or pole position.

Grateful for the support he received, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I was definitely not expecting what would come after, in terms of the amazing support from the fans of the sport, but particularly my fans. Then just the general love that I have experienced through the year, which I think is what's got me through the year, if I'm really honest, with the challenge of coming back in, wanting to fight back, but not being able to fight back with the car that we have, even though you're finishing maybe sixth [or] fighting for fifth or whatever it is.”

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Don’t ever forget your power. Don’t ever forget your purpose. Don’t ever forget that I’m rooting for you. Don’t ever forget your power. Don’t ever forget your purpose. Don’t ever forget that I’m rooting for you. https://t.co/yKHdD3BUPa

Further summarizing his season and the mood in 2022, he said:

“The amazing support we've had through the year, bigger crowds than ever before. I think us as a team have experienced more love and affection from people than ever before, and I think that's been really beautiful to see. I know some people in life struggle to accept love, and I've definitely been someone that's been like that for a long time, and so this year was one [where] I was able to open up a little bit more and absorb it, and it's really been a beautiful experience. I'm really, really grateful for that.”

While the first half of the 2022 season was a tough ride, the second half witnessed a resurgence from Lewis Hamilton in terms of his performances. His best finish this season was in second place but he was also beaten by his younger teammate George Russell, a feat achieved previously only by Jensen Button and Nico Rosberg.

