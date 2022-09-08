"I never like doing things that are easy"- Lewis Hamilton on what keeps him motivated in life

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he always likes to challenge himself in the most extreme way possible, both on and off the track.

The seven-time world champion has not had the best of seasons this year as Mercedes have struggled to adapt to the FIA's technical regulations in 2022. Hamilton is yet to qualify higher than fourth in 15 races so far, while Mercedes are still searching for their first win of the season.

That trend could in all probability continue this weekend at the 2022 F1 Italian GP. The Autodromo Nazionale di Monza is a track that favors low downforce packages, and cars with better straight-line speed will be the ones to beat.

Unfortunately for Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes W13 is anything but that. Should it be at the same level as it was two weeks ago at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, it could be another tough weekend for the Silver Arrows.

Despite things not going his way in 2022, Lewis Hamilton believes it is imperative to stay motivated and to keep challenging oneself no matter how hard it gets. While speaking to interns from Petronas Motorsport during a recorded interview session, the Briton said:

"I think it's so important that we continue to challenge ourselves. And I never liked doing things that are easy. I've always liked the hardest, toughest challenge. Whether it's in my work or even in my personal life, I'm challenging always."

Hamilton reiterated the importance of being a perennial learner, despite his success and experience. The 37-year-old went on to add:

"You never stop learning. You can always be better. You can always react better, speak better. In every area, you can always be better. So, it's then trying to figure out how you go about doing that. How can I keep the good bits, keep performing but then how can I improve in these other areas?"

Sebastian Vettel defends Lewis Hamilton from Fernando Alonso's 'disrespectful' criticism

Sebastian Vettel believes Fernando Alonso should have been more respectful towards Lewis Hamilton after the Spaniard made disparaging remarks about the Briton on the opening lap of the 2022 F1 Belgian GP.

Hamilton and Alonso had an unfortunate coming together on the opening lap of the race at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps. This resulted in the Mercedes man retiring moments later, while Alonso did not mince his words to describe Hamilton's error on the radio.

Vettel feels that what Alonso did was 'disrespectful' on the two-time world champion's part. While speaking to the media during the 2022 F1 Dutch GP weekend, the German said:

“It’s an emotional reaction. If you are in that situation, you are worried first because you might have damage to the car and that might be the end of your race. But I think we are aware of the fact radio calls are public and I think it was a very disrespectful comment. Lewis [Hamilton] is one of the fairest drivers on the grid. I don’t think he had any intentions to be unfair and did a mistake. We all do mistakes – even Fernando sometimes does mistakes.”

Lewis Hamilton owned up to his mistake in the media pen after the race and even left Fernando Alonso a signed Mercedes cap as a peace offering. Alonso has also since admitted that his comments were made in the heat of the moment and that Hamilton was a legend of our time.

What's your favorite race of the 2022 season so far? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C