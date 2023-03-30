Lewis Hamilton answers whether he’ll speak to Michael Masi: “There is nothing to say”

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he had no intention of speaking with former FIA director Michael Masi in Melbourne.

The duo are both currently present at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne ahead of the 2023 F1 Australian GP. Hamilton will be competing at the race with Mercedes while Masi will be present as the Chairman of the Supercar division, overseeing the series as the support races to the main F1 race.

The Aussie was blamed for the controversial decision in the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi finale, which cost Lewis Hamilton a shot at a record-breaking eighth world title. Since then, both parties have refused to comment about the other.

Speaking to the media in Melbourne, Hamilton said:

"I don't. I am just focused on my future. I am focused on trying to get back to winning. There is nothing to say."

"I want to reiterate how great a job George did on the weekend" - Lewis Hamilton

After the Saudi Arabian GP, Lewis Hamilton indirectly mentioned that his teammate George Russell got 'lucky' with his setup in the race. Speaking to the media, he clarified that he did not want to take credit away from his teammate. Hamilton said:

"I think people probably, from my choice of words at the weekend… I want to reiterate how great a job George did on the weekend. I think the thing I was commenting on is that there's one specific thing that you can change in the suspension that you have to do over Friday night. And when you make that change, once you start P3 (final practice), you can't change it for the rest of the weekend."

"So when you make that change, you're basically rolling the dice - sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. I've done it in the past, sometimes it hasn't worked, sometimes it has, and it worked great for George and he did a great job. And the thing that I was lacking in the race was a lot of front-end, which that setup gives you, so, in hindsight, that would've been great."

Hamilton continued:

'We took lots of learnings from it - I think race pace was quite decent, particularly in the second stint. And for us to move forward and get fourth and fifth place was great points for the team and a great result considering where we are in terms of performance deficit."

It will be fascinating to see which Mercedes driver, between Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, finishes ahead in Melbourne.

