Lewis Hamilton approaches Game of Thrones’ ‘Lord’ to play Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, according to Ted Kravitz 

Formula 1 pundit Ted Kravitz has revealed that Tobias Menzies is set to play the role of Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff in the upcoming F1 movie being co-produced by Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt.

Two-time Academy Award winner Pitt is set to star in an F1-related film in which seven-time champion Hamilton is expected to play a key role. While the name of the movie and release date haven't been announced yet, it's understood that Apple has secured its rights.

Hamilton, who recently established his production company Dawn Apollo Films, will be assisting in a producer and consultancy role.

According to IMDb, Pitt and Hamilton will be joined in the cast by the likes of British actor Damson Idris and Irish actress Kerry Condon.

Joseph Kosinski (Top Gun: Maverick) will be the director while Jerry Bruckheimer (also of Top Gun fame) joins Hamilton as a producer and Ehren Kruger (also of Top Gun fame) will be the writer.

After the recently concluded Canadian Grand Prix, Ted Kravitz shed some light on the movie. He stated that it will be based on a fictional racing team known as ‘Apex Racing’ before disclosing that renowned British actor Tobias Menzies will join the film (via thesportsrush).

Menzies has been a part of several famous movies and TV shows like the James Bond movie Casino Royale and the superhit HBO series Game of Thrones, in which he played the character of Lord Edmure Tully.

"I'll wait for my proper movie debut" - Lewis Hamilton happy to be behind the camera for the upcoming F1 movie

Speaking about the upcoming F1 movie earlier this year, Lewis Hamilton stated that he was making sure the movie would be "diverse" and the sport looks "how it's supposed to" in the future.

Hamilton, however, is not keen on an acting role, though he did hint at a cameo appearance.

"No, not really, I don't really have any desire to be in front of the camera, but there may be an element in it where maybe I'll slot in and play a small cameo, but at the moment that's not the plan," he said. (via Sky Sports)

"I'm more enjoying the part in the background, making sure that I'm really talking to Joe about who we're hiring, making sure that it's diverse, making sure that the sport looks how it's supposed to look in the future, in terms of being more accessible," he added.

Hamilton, who is a big fan of the Top Gun movie franchise, is open to being a part of the next edition of the series, even if it means he has to miss a Grand Prix for it.

"I'll wait for my proper movie debut, because I'm going to need to train and practise, because I don't want to suck at it. If Top Gun 3 ever happens, I'm going to be in it, and I will miss a race for it, just so you know. I'm not going to give up that chance next time," he confessed.

Poll : 0 votes