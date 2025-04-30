Lewis Hamilton attends Beverage Forum alongside Marvel superstar Tom Holland

Lewis Hamilton attends various events in his off-time from the F1 calendar, as he was present at the Beverage Forum in California, United States, alongside Marvel star Tom Holland. The seven-time champion and the Marvel actor were in attendance and shared their thoughts on various topics at the forum.

While the Briton has maintained a majority of his focus in the F1 realm, he has also been vested in various other sectors. While his love for fashion is omnipresent with his iconic paddock walks, Hamilton had also entered the beverage industry with Almave in 2023.

With the 40-year-old's presence in the beverage market increasing with the Almave brand, Lewis Hamilton was invited to the Beverage Forum in California. The Ferrari driver attended the event as a guest. Likewise, Tom Holland was also at the event on April 29 to promote his non-alcoholic brand, BERO, similarly to Hamilton's Almave.

On the other hand, at the racing front, the former world champion has had a topsy-turvy start to his 2025 campaign.

Why has Lewis Hamilton struggled to adapt to the Ferrari SF-25 in the early phase of the 2025 season

Lewis Hamilton at the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Fans had expected that Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari F1 chapter would start on a good note. However, he finished at the fringes of points in Australia and has been dominated by his much-younger teammate, Charles Leclerc, since then.

Though the Sprint race in China appeared as the silver lining to his subpar performances, the Monegasque's ability to extract the most out of the SF-25 differentiated him from Hamilton. Talking about the Briton's weakness in the Scuderia, Alex Brundle said, via the F1 Nation podcast:

"He has talked about moving the car towards him. And he’s talked about moving himself towards the car. I look at the data from Lewis every weekend. The trait is the same. He goes into high-speed corners and hits a little bit more brake pressure than Charles Leclerc. You can draw a line directly up the wheel-speed graph, to the steering trace, and the brake aligns perfectly with a tiny bit of movement. It just upsets the Ferrari everywhere. Leclerc is just Mr. Measured on the brakes.

"We know that Lewis had a problem with the same thing, I saw the data, at Mercedes. Can he coach himself out of a lifetime’s worth of driving technique to move towards the car? We will find out."

Hamilton sits seventh in the interim championship standings after the first five rounds of the 2025 season. Meanwhile, Leclerc has scored 50 percent more points than his world champion teammate, possibly posing a tough dilemma for the Maranello-based squad to pick one driver in the intra-team battle in the future.

