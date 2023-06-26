Lewis Hamilton attends Glastonbury festival with David Furnish and his sons

Lewis Hamilton was recently seen attending the 2023 Glastonbury Festival with Canadian filmmaker David Furnish and his two sons.

After finishing on the podium in the 2023 Canadian GP, the seven-time world champion has been enjoying his week off before F1 returns. He has already been to two different fashion shows in Paris and recently went to the Glastonbury Festival as well.

He was seen with Furnish, the husband of the famous British singer, Elton John, who was also performing at the music festival on Sunday, June 25. The duo has two sons, Elijah and Zachary, who were also present at the festival. Hamilton was with them as he waved to the crowd and was generally having a great time with the filmmaker and his kids.

Lewis Hamilton did not want to miss this particular Glastonbury Festival since it was Elton John's last gig before he retired for good. Hence, there were several other celebrities, including the Mercedes F1 driver, who was with the singer's family during his performance.

Lewis Hamilton on his contract extension with Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton recently explained how his contract with Mercedes was not merely for driving, but that there were complications to it. Since the seven-time world champion has been with the team for quite some time, he has deep connections with them. So much so that they are discussing whether Hamilton could stay on the team as an ambassador even after his retirement.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Briton explained:

"We had a good meeting just recently. They are very complex contracts. It's not just a simple driving contract. Right now I'm planning to be here and racing for a decent chunk of time. You have just got to explore all avenues in the sense of how you can continue to expand your partnership with such a great organization. It's not as easy as just saying 'Go ahead', and I don't have to be in a rush."

However, when it comes to the time taken to complete the contract, Lewis Hamilton is not too concerned. He stated that he had no problem even if the contract took several months.

"We have talked several times. We have a great relationship. It will get done when it's done. If that's next week, in a month's time, as long as it's done, I'm not really bothered," he added.

On the other hand, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff recently stated how the contract was nearly complete and it could be announced within days rather than weeks. However, it looks like the official announcement could still take some time.

