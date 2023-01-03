Lewis Hamilton is back to 99 percent of what he’s capable of, claims Mark Webber

Former Red Bull driver Mark Webber feels Lewis Hamilton is almost fully back to being what he is capable of as a driver. The 2022 F1 season was not the best for the former champion.

He was outscored by his young teammate, and for the first time in his career, could not secure a pole position or a win. He finished the season in P6, the worst finish of his career.

Mark Webber told Motorsport.com that one of the reasons why this happened was because the car was a step back for Hamilton. On the other hand, it was a positive either way for George Russell, who drove for Williams before this.

Webber felt that Lewis Hamilton was able to gain motivation over the course of the season and was back to 99 percent of what he is capable of by the end of it.

"For Lewis, this year was. of course. a huge step back, while for George, everything was positive. He was suddenly in a much better situation than before that time in his career. George has done well this year without any doubt, let that be clear. But Lewis, with his newfound motivation, is now also back to, say, 99 percent of what he's capable of. That winning instinct is in him. If the victories are achievable again next year."

The former Red Bull driver did feel that after the debacle of the 2021 F1 Abu Dhabi GP, it was a tough winter for the Mercedes driver. To make things worse, the car wasn't as competitive as it used to be earlier.

"Lewis is, of course, one of the very best in our sport, but it has been a tough winter for him to pull himself together and come back. That was followed by a second blow when the car turned out to be uncompetitive. Despite being quite positive, it was a moment of reflection."

A slower car was a blow for Lewis Hamilton!

David Coulthard felt that the short winter was not enough for Lewis Hamilton to recover from the setback of the 2021 F1 season. To add to this, the lack of competitiveness of the Mercedes was a blow as well.

"In my opinion, Lewis has only found the energy during the season and also the hunger for success. After Abu Dhabi last year, the winter break was only short and frustration prevailed with Lewis. In addition, he has been driving at the front for a long time in his career and was given an extra blow when the car was not good enough for pole positions or victories at the beginning of the year."

Lewis Hamilton's 2023 F1 season is going to be very interesting as the Mercedes driver tries to put together a comeback and fight for the title.

