Lewis Hamilton battles stomach woes en route to Qatar Grand Prix pole

Seven-time world champion and 2021 title contender Lewis Hamilton has not only been battling Max Verstappen this week, but a stomach bug as well. Despite that, the Mercedes driver edged title Verstappen by nearly half a second in qualifying to win pole position for the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix.

It was the 102nd pole position of his career and his fourth this season.

Lewis Hamilton overcomes Friday practice struggles to win pole by significant margin

Lewis Hamilton revealed during his post-qualifying interview that he had been dealing with the effects of an upset stomach since Wednesday, and had to battle through it in all three practice sessions.

The Briton went on to say that the new track posed a series of challenges for the team but they were able to put it all together by the end of the third practice session on Saturday afternoon. He said:

"Yesterday was a really difficult day for me. Thursday and Friday, I wasn't really feeling too well, so I really struggled throughout practice and was really off yesterday."

The current world champion then brought up the late working hours put in by the team. Mercedes found a working formula by the end of free practice three, which they then carried through into qualifying. Hamilton went on to talk about his last qualifying lap, which put him nearly half a second ahead of rival Max Verstappen. He said:

"That last lap was beautiful, a really sweet lap. This track is amazing to drive, it's incredibly fast, all medium to high speed corners. It felt good."

The action continues tomorrow in the Qatar Grand Prix - the first of three remaining races of the 2021 F1 championship. With a mere 14-point cushion over Lewis Hamilton, look for Verstappen to attempt to outmaneuver the Brit at the start.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee