Lewis Hamilton once betrayed his ardent fan and One Direction singer Niall Horan by reportedly dating Horan's ex-girlfriend Barbara Palvin, who also dated famous pop singer Justin Bieber and showed up to support Hamilton at the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix.

Hamilton and Palvin's relationship reportedly took root at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016, where they were both brand ambassadors for L’Oreal cosmetics. While the details of their relationship were mostly hidden from the press, the seven-time world champion inadvertently 'betrayed' his long-time fan and prominent singer Horan.

Horan has publicly expressed his admiration for Hamilton's talent and drive, calling him one of the greatest drivers in the history of motorsports. He has also attended several Grand Prix races and has been spotted showing his support for the seven-time world champion.

Barbara Palvin has also previously dated Canadian pop idol Justin Bieber, who is reportedly friends with Lewis Hamilton.

As of 2022, Hamilton is not in a relationship with anyone - at least publicly. The Mercedes driver is completely focused on trying to get his team back to the top of the sport, especially after the dismal season they had in 2022.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell make up the best pairing on the grid, claims Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has claimed that Lewis Hamilton and George Russell together form the best driver lineup on the grid. The duo were fairly consistent in 2022, with Russell showcasing his talent throughout the year.

Hamilton has established himself as one of the best drivers in the sport in his 16-year career, having won seven world titles. However, he failed to impress in the first half of the 2022 season as his team's challenger was riddled with porpoising.

Former Williams driver Russell, on the other hand, proved his worth in the Brackley-based squad with multiple top-five finishes over the season.

Wolff has claimed that Russell is self-critical and makes the best pairing on the grid with Hamilton. He said of the two drivers to GPFans:

"George Russell is always very self-critical, which is one of the assets that make him a future world champion. He has been thrown now into the Mercedes works team, we keep developing the car, and if you ask me now, the final results look different."

"Like at the beginning of the year, you could say George was doing very well, and then in the last third of the year, it was Lewis Hamilton. But in terms of optimum performance, we have the combination of the two best drivers, the strongest line-up."

It remains to be seen whether the Silver Arrows will return to the top of the sport any time soon.

