Lewis Hamilton and Brad Pitt’s F1 movie to be called ‘Apex’

There have been reports that the Brad Pitt and Lewis Hamilton-led f1 film is set to be titled 'Apex'. There is a lot of anticipation for the Hollywood flick as it is being directed by 'Top Gun: Maverick' Joseph Kosinski and leading producer Jerry Bruckheimer is also part of the project.

Lewis Hamilton will reportedly serve as the executive producer for the film and has been very actively involved in the scripting process of the Brad Pitt starter.

Pitt has been a regular in the F1 paddock due to his involvement with the film and has been spotted several times in the F1 team's garages in the past year. As per Las Motorsport, Pitt has been training in the south of France at Circuit Paul Ricard a real F2 car close to 1,000 kms. He is aiming to drive an F2 car developed by Mercedes between F1 sessions at Silverstone and other Grand Prix weekends.

The F2 car will be modified in post-production to look like a real F1 car, using the same techniques as Top Gun Maverick.

"We’ve got a really great and diverse cast" - Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time world champion recently provided an update on the project and revealed that it will have a diverse star cast. Lewis Hamilton said, as per The Mirror:

“I don’t know absolutely every single plan with all the things we’ll be doing in the paddock, I’m more focused on making sure the script is where it needs to be. That’s where all the time is currently, going through the script. We’ve got a really great and diverse cast. Joe’s focus is to make us as embedded in this sport as possible.

Lewis Hamilton added:

"For me, it’s to make sure it’s authentic, and that all of you and racing fans see its authenticity and say, ‘This is believable,' and have a view of the racing from a different perspective than you might see on TV. I’m spending a lot of time right now helping Joe and the team get the script right, it’s an amazing process and I’m really enjoying it.”

Although the team has not decided on the release date of the film, there is certainly a lot of anticipation for the project amongst F1 fans. It will be fascinating to see how the team will film Pitt driving around Silverstone later on in the year when F1 heads there for the British GP.

Poll : 0 votes