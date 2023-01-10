British F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has 'broken' the internet yet again with another shirtless picture. The seven-time world champion has built up a bit of a reputation for instigating chaos every time he posts a shirtless picture of himself on the internet.

Most recently, fans made a curious connection between the timing of Hamilton uploading a shirtless picture and former Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto's resignation.

Additionally, Hamilton posted a post-workout selfie ahead of the 2022 Hungarian GP and Sebastian Vettel announced his retirement from the sport soon after. Daniel Ricciardo, Nicholas Latifi, and Mick Schumacher followed a similar trend, leading some fans to joke about a conspiracy.

While his latest shirtless picture is yet to lead to the resignation of an influential F1 personality, fans are curiously waiting to see whether the Briton truly possesses some otherworldly powers.

One fan on Twitter hilariously called the Mercedes driver a "harbinger of chaos" due to his absurd reputation for causing 'chaos' in the F1 world. They posted:

Given Mercedes' late return to form at the end of the 2022 season, Lewis Hamilton is tipped to be one of the many title contenders this year. It will be interesting to see if we will see a repeat of the 2021 season when he went head-to-head with Max Verstappen until the very end of the season.

Neither Lewis Hamilton nor Max Verstappen to blame for 2022 F1 Brazilian GP incident, claims reporter

Formula 1 @F1



Snatching back the momentum in the title race to close the gap on Max Verstappen



#BrazilGP #F1 What a moment for @LewisHamilton as he wins from P10 on the grid in BrazilSnatching back the momentum in the title race to close the gap on Max Verstappen What a moment for @LewisHamilton as he wins from P10 on the grid in Brazil 🎧Snatching back the momentum in the title race to close the gap on Max Verstappen 🏆#BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 https://t.co/8I4liVQrnn

Veteran F1 reporter Mark Hughes claims neither Max Verstappen nor Lewis Hamilton are to blame for their infamous clash at the 2022 Brazilian GP in November. The 2021 title rivals collided in Sao Paulo, going into the Senna Esses.

Verstappen received car damage and a five-second penalty for allegedly being at fault for the collision. Hughes, however, believes neither driver was at fault for the incident, as both drive differently when racing against each other.

Hughes spoke about Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's rivalry on Motor Sport Magazine's season review podcast, saying:

“Brazil was one of those occasions [with Lewis saying] ‘I know what you’re trying to do and you’re not going to do it’, and Max was saying, ‘I know what you’re going to do and I’m coming through anyway’. They’re both entitled to do that, they’re both racing drivers and I don’t think there’s any blame there."

Hughes noted that the Dutchman leaves a lot more room when battling against Charles Leclerc as compared to Hamilton, perhaps given their previous animosity. The Briton also claims Hamilton is sometimes inconsistent when racing against the two-time world champion, leading to frequent collisions between the two.

However, only time will tell whether the two mammoths of the sport will go wheel-to-wheel consistently in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes