"Lewis Hamilton bringing back some serious retro vibes" - F1 fans react as Brit sports vintage Brazilian football tracksuit in paddock

Lewis Hamilton's fashion wave swept fans as he stormed the Paddock wearing a 90's Brazilian football tracksuit, paying tribute to the football team.

Brazil is a special race to Lewis Hamilton; his role model in racing, Ayrton Senna, was from the country, and he has also garnered many fans there. To mark his special entry to the Paddock this time around, Hamilton wore the tracksuit that was worn by footballers in the 90s, when the country won the FIFA World Cup, and dedicated it to Senna after his unfortunate death in 1994.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were quite delighted to see the driver dressed in that way. After all, he is known for his exquisite fashion sense, always leaving a mark on the Formula 1 Paddock. Many loved the retro look, and one fan said:

"Wow, Lewis is bringing back some serious retro vibes! Loving the 90's Brazilian football tracksuit look, it's a total winner! ⚽️🇧🇷 Keep rocking it, Lewis!"

"Most successful & greatest F1 driver of all time for a reason," another fan wrote.

"The 1994* tracksuit, when the Brazil became world champion for the 4th time and dedicated it to Senna!" another posted.

Can Lewis Hamilton take the second place in the championship?

After his podium in Mexico, Lewis Hamilton brought himself closer to Sergio Perez, who has been in the second position in the standings for a very long time. Only twenty points separate the two drivers now, which is not a very difficult target for the seven-time world champion given the three remaining races and the Sprint format.

This is an opportunity for him to get closer back to the top of the table after the two rather disappointing seasons he has had in 2022 and 2023. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez is looking to make the most out of the remaining races to defend against the Brit.

He recently mentioned that he is sure of his teammate, Max Verstappen, helping him to keep up the second position, while the latter is positive that Checo will keep it effortlessly because Red Bull has a faster car. However, if events like Mexico occur again, where Perez retired on the first lap, it will be rather easy for Hamilton to take the place.

Hence, there will be a lot of focus and clean driving required from Hamilton in the final few stages of the season. He finished P2 in Brazil last year and will hope to at least replicate, if not improve that result.