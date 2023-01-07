Lewis Hamilton called out by former Ferrari F1 driver for his ‘antics’ on and off the grid

Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time Formula 1 world champion, will turn 38 on January 7. As one of the oldest drivers to win a championship in F1 history, Hamilton's pursuit of an eighth title, which would surpass Michael Schumacher as the most decorated driver in the sport's history, has taken on added significance.

Despite his struggles on the track, Hamilton has remained active and vocal on a number of issues outside of racing. However, not everyone appreciates this blend of racing and social activism.

In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport, former Renault and Ferrari driver René Arnoux expressed his dislike for Hamilton’s character and style. The French driver said:

"Hamilton as a character is not that I like very much I didn't like that he asked Mercedes to make the black car. For me it was a disappointment."

Arnoux criticized Hamilton for requesting that his Mercedes team paint their car black, saying he would have preferred a half-black, half-white design as a more effective and positive message.

He also took issue with Hamilton's often flashy attire, saying he didn't understand the purpose behind it and that it was unnecessary to stand out or prove anything.

Despite these criticisms, Arnoux had no complaints about Hamilton's ability as a driver even though the previous season was the worst of his career. The Briton failed to win a single race due to a lack of competitiveness in his Mercedes team and finished behind his teammate George Russell in the standings.

⁴⁴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿/🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @EllisThfc Lewis Hamilton in his rookie season had 4 wins and 6 poles in only 17 races. To contrast how insane that is. It took Verstappen 3 seasons to equal that at RB, whilst he competed in 45 more GP's.



The greatest Rookie Season of All time Lewis Hamilton in his rookie season had 4 wins and 6 poles in only 17 races. To contrast how insane that is. It took Verstappen 3 seasons to equal that at RB, whilst he competed in 45 more GP's.The greatest Rookie Season of All time https://t.co/AM06w11WqC

Lewis Hamilton has helped raise awareness of real issues plaguing the world

Lewis Hamilton is the only black driver to ever race in Formula 1. He has become known for his fashion sense and commitment to fighting discrimination, using his platform in F1 to address important issues beyond the sport.

While Hamilton's activism and style may not be to everyone's taste, they have undoubtedly helped raise his profile beyond the world of racing.

His presence on social media and his partnerships with fashion brands have allowed him to reach a wider audience. His philanthropic efforts, such as his work with the Hamilton Commission to increase diversity in motorsport, have earned him widespread praise.

As he approaches the latter stages of his career, it remains to be seen whether Lewis Hamilton will continue to push the boundaries of what it means to be a Formula 1 driver or if he will return his focus solely to racing. Regardless, his impact on the sport and beyond will be felt for years to come.

Poll : 0 votes