Lewis Hamilton called out for throwing Mercedes 'under the bus' after his 'owning up' remarks

Lewis Hamilton’s recent comments about Mercedes not implementing his inputs regarding the development of their car have not gone down well on social media.

The seven-time world champion called out Mercedes for the W14's performance, which was expected to be a significant upgrade from last season. However, the car has not lived up to expectations, with Hamilton saying the team should be accountable and "owning up" to their mistakes.

Hamilton's comments came in an interview with The BBC's Chequered Flag Podcast after the Bahrain Grand Prix, where the seven-time world champion only managed a P5 finish.

"Last year, I told them the issues that are with the car. Like, I’ve driven so many cars in my life, so I know what a car needs, I know what a car doesn’t need," Hamilton said.

"And I think it’s really about accountability, it’s about owning up and saying ‘yeah, you know what, we didn’t listen to you, it’s not where it needs to be and we’ve got to work’."

The comments were not well-received among fans, with many turning to social media to criticize Hamilton.

"Imagine throwing the team you won 6 titles and over 80 wins under the bus publicly after just 1 bad season," one user wrote.

Imagine throwing the team you won 6 titles and over 80 wins under the bus publicly after just 1 bad season









"It’s good not to have blame culture, but after two seasons and wasting an entire winter, the team has to start looking at which people are messing up," another tweet read.

It's good not to have blame culture, but after two seasons and wasting an entire winter, the team has to start looking at which people are messing up

Here are some more reactions:

mercedes when they refused to listen to lewis hamilton last year about the car

∞ Аlёnа 💙 @44thApril

they have a 7x world champion who is one of the most experienced drivers in F1 history, who proved million times he is there for them and always supports them and help them with everything he can, but they choose not to listen to him and then they cannot even admit it, wth, team?

So, they got LH to do all the testing due to his vast experience and then chose not to listen to his feedback. Interesting strategy.

Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes will be winning again in the future

In the 2022 season, Lewis Hamilton was out of the running for the F1 championship for the first time in eight years. However, Mercedes' improved performances in the final few races raised expectations for the W14, with many believing Hamilton and the Silver Arrows could compete for championships again this year.

However, as it turned out during the opening race of the season in Bahrain, it wasn't anywhere near a winning car.

Despite the disappointments, Lewis Hamilton is positive about the future of Mercedes. He said:

"We’re still multi World Champions you know, it’s just they haven’t got it right this time, they didn’t get it right last year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get it right moving forwards."

Karun Chandhok, a Sky Sports F1 presenter, talked about the slim chances Lewis Hamilton has at winning the world championship this year. However, he said that the team could only potentially win the championship next season, even if they started working on improving the car right away.

