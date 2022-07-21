"It’s a lot of pressure to go up against a great like him"- Lewis Hamilton names Fernando Alonso as his 'strongest competitor' in F1

Lewis Hamilton has claimed that two-time world champion Fernando Alonso is the strongest competitor he has gone up against in his F1 career.

Hamilton arrived in F1 in 2007 and was immediately thrust into the deep end of the sport when McLaren confirmed the rookie would partner then defending world champion Alonso.

The pairing only lasted for one season with plenty of drama and animosity between the two, while McLaren themselves were embroiled in one of F1's biggest scandals. It seems, however, that their relationship is now much more amicable.

During the pre-race press conference ahead of the 2022 F1 French GP, Lewis Hamilton was asked to look back on his storied career that has featured many worthy rivals and pick one out of the bunch. The 37-year-old said:

“I think it’s difficult to say who has necessarily been the strongest competitor because every time you’re with someone, you’re in a different place in your life. I remember the task of being alongside Fernando [Alonso] when I was 22. I was so young mentally and, of course, OK in terms of skill but it’s a lot of pressure to go up against a great like Fernando. I would say on pure pace, Fernando [is the toughest]. We had some good battles. I wish we could have more. Hopefully he will continue to race so hopefully we’ll have more in the future.”

Lewis Hamilton 'is a legend of our sport,' admits Fernando Alonso ahead of Briton's 300th F1 race

Fernando Alonso was also effusive in his praise for Lewis Hamilton, singling out the Briton as an F1 legend for all his achievements as he stands on the cusp of starting 300 GPs in the sport.

Speaking at the aforementioned press conference at Le Castellet (Circuit Paul Ricard), the 40-year-old said:

“He had the talent already in 2007, he still has the talent now with experience. He has been a tremendous driver, a legend of our sport, so it has been always a pleasure to share all this time with him. And back then probably no one thought that someone will be able to win seven titles as Michael [Schumacher]. The journey has been amazing. The team that they all built in Mercedes over these years, it was outstanding. Congratulations to the 300.”

Hamilton is the only driver in the history of F1 to have 100+ pole positions, podiums, and wins in the sport. He, however, has not been on the top-step of the podium this season as Mercedes continue to try and recapture their lost form.

Heading into the 2022 F1 French GP, Hamilton is sixth in the World Drivers' Championship with 109 points to his name.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far