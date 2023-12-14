Lewis Hamilton has had the career 'arguably that Fernando Alonso should have had,' claims F1 pundit

F1 pundit Sean Kelly feels Fernando Alonso should have had a similar career trajectory as Lewis Hamilton's. Both are the oldest and most experienced drivers on the current F1 grid and have seen and raced in several eras of the sport now. However, one of them is far more successful than the other in terms of race wins and titles.

Kelly made the comments on The Race F1 podcast while discussing Lewis Hamilton's motivation to keep pushing for wins even after the success he has had. He said:

"The motivation of Lewis Hamilton, who have had the career arguably that Fernando Alonso should have had if he made the right career moves, with 103 wins and seven world titles. It amazes me that Hamilton still has the motivation to be doing this. Because I understand Alonso would want to get out there and prove, 'No, I was good enough all along'. Hamilton has done that, I mean Hamilton could have packed in after Abu Dhabi 2021."

In his 20 years of racing in Formula 1, Alonso has only managed to win 32 races and clinch two world titles, while Hamilton has won 103 races and seven world titles in 17 years.

Fernando Alonso lauds Lewis Hamilton for his racecraft

Even though Fernando Alonso and Hamilton have a massive history of being rivals, the former praised the latter a few months ago after the 2023 F1 Australian GP. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Alonso claimed that Hamilton does not make any mistakes and that he is an F1 legend.

He said:

“He’s a legend of our sport. We saw in Australia, I think we spent the whole race within two seconds of distance, playing with the distance a little bit. He has no weak point, he does no mistakes. He’s a very tough competitor. To beat him, you need always something special. So this is the type of guys that you want to challenge.”

In the 2023 F1 season, we saw several instances of the two F1 legends fighting with each other, especially at the start of the year when Aston Martin was racing against Mercedes and other top teams.