F1 will see 'the healthiest, the fittest' version of Lewis Hamilton in 2022

Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that F1 fans can expect to see the healthiest and fittest version of the seven-time world champion in action in 2022.

The 37-year-old was in conversation in front of a multitude of fans at the 2020 Dubai Expo when he was asked about his mindset and approach ahead of the imminent 2022 F1 season. Hamilton said:

“I’m always trying to be better. I’m always trying to be the best version of myself. I think we’re living in a crazy time in the world and I think for all of us, probably, we’re all just trying to stay focused on being happy, finding a happy center, and being the best you can be every single day.”

The Mercedes driver went on to add, saying:

“For me, right now, I’m focused on being the healthiest I can be. So, I think today, I feel the healthiest... the fittest I’ve ever been. Most focused. My work ethic I think is the best it has ever been and I know exactly what I want and I know exactly how to get there. But this is not an easy road but I know together we can do it. So, stay with me.”

Lewis Hamilton wants George Russell 'to learn as much as he can' at Mercedes

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he intends to work with his new teammate George Russell to help him learn as much as possible at Mercedes.

The seven-time world champion will have a new partner in Russell for the first time in five seasons. When asked about the prospect of working in tandem with his young compatriot, Lewis Hamilton said:

“He fits in and fits the position like a glove. So far, it’s great and honestly, I think I’ve learnt a lot over the years about how to engage with your team mate, how you work as a team in helping the team achieve the ultimate goal. One of the reasons we have more world titles than any other team. I am excited to engage with him, to collaborate with him, hopefully, our driving styles aren’t too dissimilar.”

The most decorated driver in F1 could resonate with Russell, joining a front-running team alongside a proven world champion. Hamilton further added:

“I know also what it’s like for him being in the position up against a world champion and I know the pressures that come with it, the expectations and also the internal feelings of what it is like. I want him to learn as much as he can and grow as much as he can, and I have no doubts he’s going to be a strong competitor. I will be focusing also hard to make sure I do the job to the best of my ability.”

Meanwhile, Mercedes claim to be slightly behind their main rivals Ferrari and Red Bull after pre-season testing in Barcelona. The Silver Arrows' technical director Mike Elliot acknowledged the team has work to do before the season opener in Bahrain later this weekend.

