Lewis Hamilton claims Mercedes' disappointing 2022 F1 season has been about 'breaking down egos'

Lewis Hamilton feels that his disappointing 2022 F1 season was a learning experience for the team, as it helped in breaking down egos in the team.

Mercedes messed up their 2022 F1 challenge, as their car was just not competitive enough against the likes of Ferrari and Red Bull. Even though there was a significant improvement from Mercedes, and Hamilton challenged for multiple victories towards the end of the season, it was still a disappointing campaign for the team.

Picking up just one win and one pole position for Hamilton and Co. all season was the worst season for Mercedes since 2013. Looking back at the season, in a feature done on the Mercedes website, Hamilton termed the season a learning experience, saying:

“I always knew that we could do it. I never doubted that we would get there in the end, but there was lots of trial and error, and so much failure this year. There were times we brought upgrades and they didn't work, and times we tried different things and it didn't work."

He continued:

"I tried so many things and failed so many times but through that you learn and grow. That's what it's been about this year. It's been about failure, breaking down egos, strengthening our relationships, and strengthening our communications. From that perspective, it's been really empowering."

Lewis Hamilton (240) ended sixth in the standings, behind his teammate George Russell (275), who finished fourth.

Toto Wolff commends Lewis Hamilton for his leadership role

Toto Wolff had words of praise for Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes boss said that the most important part of the season was how Hamilton conducted outside the car. The driver helped keep the team's morale high and that his attitude and mindset were outstanding.

He said:

“For me knowing him for 10 years from a personal side, he was exceptional. Better than all the performances in the car, his attitude and mindset this year was outstanding. He has held us up at times, kept the energy level up when it was down even on days where it was difficult for him."

On the personal front, Lewis Hamilton did not have a great season as he was outscored by his teammate George Russell.

It was the first time in his 15-year F1 career that he did not score a pole position or win a race as he had his worst championship finish (P6). In the last season of his current contract, the Mercedes driver will look to make amends and put together a better campaign in 2023.

