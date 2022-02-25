Lewis Hamilton claims he's "the most dangerous" version of himself ahead of F1 2022 season

Lewis Hamilton believes he is currently the most dangerous version of himself yet, as he aims for an eighth F1 world title in 2022. Despite his age, the Briton feels he is still on an upwards trajectory in terms of performance and believes he is yet to deliver his best.

Speaking in a video posted on Mercedes' social media channels, the Briton was asked if felt he was the most dangerous version of himself, given his vast experience within the sport over the years. He replied, saying:

“I would say so. I mean naturally your body does age into fatigue. As you get older, it’s a slower recovery. But I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m in a downward slope, I still feel like I’m mostly at the top.”

He further said:

“I’m more efficient in how I train and more in tune with my body in terms of knowing when I can push and not push. I’m way more in tune than ever before. So yeah, I’ve got that all the experience of over the years I’ve got the great rapport with my team. We’ve been together 10 years. So, I think we probably have the strongest partnership I would say.”

Over the years, Lewis Hamilton has built up an immense arsenal of experience that is unmatched by any current driver on the grid. Throughout his 15-year-long F1 career, the Briton has been involved in more than 10 championship battles, giving him an edge over all his current rivals.

Furthermore, the seven-time world champion has a stellar reputation for being one of the most consistent drivers on the grid, who makes very few mistakes and extracts the most out of the package that’s been given to him. Very few drivers on the current grid can consistently perform at the same level as the Briton.

Lewis Hamilton on his pre-race routine

Lewis Hamilton has opened up about his pre-race routine that helps him get in the right mindset ahead of the race. The Briton said he prefers listening to calming music before getting into his car rather than doing sprints. Speaking in a video posted on Mercedes’ social media channels, he said:

“For me, it’s just about being as calm as I can be. It’s calming the nerves, calming your thoughts. Slowing it all down so that you can execute smoothly and efficiently. I don’t need to be doing sprints before my before I go out and I’ve tried all that stuff. Didn’t work. So just before the race is usually got some music in my mind.”

After working on the same routine for nearly “his whole life”, Hamilton says he rarely overreacts to situations. Now, he only thinks about getting into the car and having more fun than everyone else around him.

