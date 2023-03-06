Lewis Hamilton claims 'there isn't much else' he could have done at 2023 F1 Bahrain GP

Lewis Hamilton was pleased with his result in the 2023 F1 Bahrain GP. Though the seven-time world champion would want much more than finishing fifth in a race, he is well aware that Mercedes still does not have a race-winning car. He had some good wheel-to-wheel battles with his old rival, Fernando Alonso, and overall enjoyed the race.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton summed up his race, explaining his battle with Alonso and how he tried almost everything to maximize his performance. He said:

"The start was great, I gained a couple places and got Fernando in Turn 4. Then we had that battle and I was also close with the Ferrari at some stage so there isn't much else I could have done today. Set the car up differently maybe? But overall it is just lacking performance so we have got to keep working on it."

Stefanie @fastpitstop Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso hugging. This is cute🥺 Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso hugging. This is cute🥺 https://t.co/XziJBpVQxj

Prior to this, Lewis Hamilton explained that his race pace was much better than qualifying and that he was happy with the overall result. He praised the team for having great pit stops but admitted that the car's performance needs to be improved quite a lot.

The Briton feels that Mercedes needs upgrades from the wind tunnel tests as soon as possible to move forward. He said:

"I gave it absolutely everything. I am generally happy with the race. It was much better than Qualifying and I am generally happy in terms of my performance. I thought the team did a great job in terms of pit stops and just unfortunately the car is not there at the moment. We are just lacking downforce and we have got to work really hard to add that ASAP. Anything from in the wind tunnel, we need it tomorrow. We have really got to push massively to try and close that gap."

Lewis Hamilton determined to continue in F1 despite facing difficulties

Lewis Hamilton recently declared that he will continue racing in F1 for as long as possible. Since there is still no news about his contract extension with Mercedes, F1 pundits and fans have started speculating whether the seven-time world champion will remain in the sport for long or not.

However, as per Sky Sports, Hamilton proclaimed that he will remain in F1 despite all the issues he and his team are facing, saying:

"Having a difficult year, like we had last year, I'm still here. Whether or not we have a difficult year [this year]... I'll still be here. I'm a fighter, and we fight as a team. I love the challenge of finding solutions and I still believe I'm able to put the car in places that perhaps others are not able to and I love that challenge."

It is safe to say that we will probably see the Briton race in F1 for a few more years.

Poll : 0 votes