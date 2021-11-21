"Consistency is key" - Lewis Hamilton comments on Max Verstappen's 5-place grid drop

Max Verstappen has been awarded a five-place grid penalty for the Qatar Grand Prix later today at the Losail International Circuit outside Doha. The 24-year old qualified P2 on Saturday, trailing his rival and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton by nearly 0.5s.

Race officials have awarded him with a 5-place grid penalty for failing to obey double-yellow flags at the end of his final lap in Q3. Drivers are required to slow down considerably when a yellow flag is waved during practice, qualifying and race conditions.

Valtterri Bottas was another victim of the grueling decision dished out by the stewards, losing his place in the top three with a three-place grid penalty for violating the rules. Carlos Sainz, however, slowed down enough not to be subjected to this penalty after race officials gave him the go-ahead a few minutes ago.

Defending world champion Lewis Hamilton reacted to the decision during the pre-race buildup with Lawrence Barretto, saying:

“My only reaction is…consistency is key. Like in Austria, I got a three-place penalty for a single yellow flag that I didn’t see and yeah, it’s good that they obviously stick to the book.”

Lewis Hamilton to start alongside Pierre Gasly for Qatar Grand Prix

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Your new front row in Qatar 👀 Your new front row in Qatar 👀 https://t.co/astG1bwni9

Pierre Gasly, who only went fourth-fastest in qualifying yesterday, will now start alongside Lewis Hamilton at the Qatar Grand Prix, potentially changing the outcome of the world championship. The top five drivers on the grid are now: Lewis Hamilton, Pierre Gasly, Fernando Alonso, Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz.

Andrew Benson @andrewbensonf1 Final starting grid, now with Sainz and Bottas in their correct positions (fifth and sixth) Final starting grid, now with Sainz and Bottas in their correct positions (fifth and sixth) https://t.co/gwRMS8ySdy

Max Verstappen holds a 14-point lead over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers' standings. However, the former's five-place grid penalty will significantly hamper his chances of maintaining that lead.

The Dutchman will now have to battle Lewis Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas before he can even come close to challenging the 36-year old Briton on track. To add to his woes, Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez was unable to qualify in the top 10 yesterday, making it difficult for Red Bull F1 to use him to aid Max's race.

