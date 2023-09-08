Lewis Hamilton comments on “very short minded” people saying his F1 hunger has diminished 

Mercedes ace Lewis Hamilton has hit back at F1 legend Sir Jackie Stewart, who criticized the seven-time world champion for no longer having the hunger to fight for championships.

Hamilton recently announced his contract extension with the Silver Arrows, ahead of the Italian GP weekend. After the announcement, Stewart forecasted "serious problems" for the extended partnership between Hamilton and Mercedes, who are on a mission to bring back championship glory to the team.

In an interview with German publication BILD, Stewart called Lewis Hamilton "one of the best to ever drive in Formula 1" but then added:

“But the truth is that in the last decade he competed with Mercedes for a team that was virtually out of competition.”

“During this time, Lewis only had one real competitor: his respective team-mate. Except for 2016, he always emerged victorious from the duel. And then he lost to Nico Rosberg. With respect: a good driver, but not the most talented in the world.”

He added:

“But Rosberg was hungry and had the absolute will to become world champion. Lewis no longer has that hunger. Because of that – and because the car is no longer quite as powerful – he has serious problems.”

The scathing criticism from Stewart was met with stern words from Lewis Hamilton. The Brit didn't mince words when he indirectly referred to the F1 legend as "short-minded" during an interview with BBC Breakfast:

“There are people who are very short-minded that make the comments that they do, not knowing the work that has been done in the background,”

Lewis Hamilton added that he wished to inspire the younger generation rather than discourage them.

"They're going to make lots of mistakes. I still am going to be making mistakes for many years. But encouraging people and letting them know it's OK to make mistakes and inspiring them, rather than shutting them down, that's the kind of figure that I want to be," he concluded.

Lewis Hamilton names NFL veteran as his role model

In a recent interview with Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton revealed that he looks up to seven-time super-bowl champion Tom Brady as a role model as he said:

"I look at people like Tom Brady, who’s such an incredible athlete and has shown what can be done today. He’s the real role model, in that respect, I think for all athletes to be able to look at."

According to his latest contract, the seven-time F1 world champion will be racing in his 40s by the time his deal with Mercedes expires. Hamilton looks up to the American sensation Brady, whose career spanned 23 seasons in the NFL.

Hamilton wishes to replicate such success in his 40s as he hopes to win titles with the Silver Arrows.