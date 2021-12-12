Lewis Hamilton compares 2021 season finale to 2016 championship decider against Nico Rosberg

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he feels much better heading into the F1 season's final race of 2021 than he did back in the 2016 season when he was fighting for his fourth championship with then team-mate Nico Rosberg.

Speaking at the post-qualifying press conference, Hamilton said:

“We were just in a different place in life in 2016 and facing a different resistance in life. And this time we're just in a much better and happier place. A million times better I feel now than I did (in 2016).”

Lewis Hamilton was pipped to the 2016 world championship by Nico Rosberg. Heading into the final race in Abu Dhabi, Rosberg held a twelve-point lead over Hamilton and only needed to be third or higher to secure the driver’s title.

The race witnessed a bizarre and controversial incident when Hamilton – who was leading the race – disobeyed team orders and drastically reduced his pace in an effort to back up Rosberg into the clutches of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen in third and fourth places respectively.

#LewisHamilton #MaxVerstappen When the title was decided in Abu Dhabi the last two times A new Champion has been formed.• 2010 - Sebastian Vettel• 2016 - Nico Rosberg When the title was decided in Abu Dhabi the last two times A new Champion has been formed.• 2010 - Sebastian Vettel • 2016 - Nico Rosberg#F1 #Formula1 #LewisHamilton #MaxVerstappen https://t.co/sLFiBHKAnX

Meanwhile, in 2021, Hamilton is heading into the season finale level on points with his championship rival, this time driving for Red Bull. Unlike in 2016, Hamilton has the unwavering support of his team behind him, along with a clear and simple objective: to clinch the title.

Lewis Hamilton heaps praise on outgoing Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton has previously described Valtteri Bottas as the best teammate he has ever had in F1.

During the post-qualifying press conference at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when asked to compare his 2016 and 2021 seasons, Hamilton said that he is in a better place fighting for the championship, as he has a better teammate this time.

Before Bottas’ move to Alfa Romeo for next season was announced, Lewis Hamilton lobbied heavily in favor of him remaining with Mercedes.

The Finnish driver, who joined Mercedes in 2017 after the unexpected departure of Nico Rosberg, has served as a strong No.2 driver for Hamilton. Throughout his five-year stint at Mercedes, spanning 101 race starts, Bottas, however, has not been a serious threat to Hamilton for the title.

