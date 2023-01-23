Lewis Hamilton is confident that he will be the first Formula 1 driver to break the '300 races curse' as many call it. He believes he will win a race even after having more than 300 race starts in the upcoming seasons.

The previous season's reflection might have said something different. However, the Brit stated that the team has been working hard to make W14 much better than W13 and to turn it into a winning car.

In an interview with the Formula 1 magazine, Hamilton spoke about the team's vision and improvements from the past season, as he said:

"If I can say anything from last year, it is that as a team we have only become more resilient and more determined. We actually want to bounce back after 2021, that was where our drive came from."

He revealed that at one point he had given up on the Mercedes W13. However, when asked about winning a race after having more than 300 race starts in his career, he said:

"At one point I did think: ‘God, with this car I really can’t fight for the title’. But there has never been a driver like me."

Lewis Hamilton not the only driver trying to break the 300 race start curse

In the history of Formula 1, there have been five drivers other than Lewis Hamilton who have had more than 300 race starts so far. They include Fernando Alonso, Kimi Raikkonen, Jenson Button, Rubens Barrichello, and Michael Schumacher.

However, none of these drivers have ever been able to achieve a race win after starting their 300th race.

For Hamilton, this looked very true in the 2022 season as it went past through without a single victory or a pole position. However, Mercedes are confident about the upcoming season and feel that they could be one of the contenders for the championship. Hamilton is also optimistic of getting more victories to his name.

However, Lewis Hamilton will not be the only one fighting to break this record as Alonso is still on the grid, competitive enough for perhaps another victory. He moved from Alpine to Aston Martin for the upcoming season. Many believe that he will be contending for more race wins in the upcoming seasons.

The Spaniard did get close to a victory during the Qatar GP in 2021, but could only finish P3 in the Alpine.

With both drivers on the grid in the upcoming season, it will be an interesting competition. While Lewis Hamilton has more chances of winning because of his team, there are chances that Aston Martin could fight back as well.

