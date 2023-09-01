Lewis Hamilton has confirmed contract extension for another key Mercedes member till 2025

Lewis Hamilton mentioned that his Mercedes race engineer Pete Bonnigton too has signed a contract extension with the German team until the end of the 2025 season.

It was finally announced by the former world champions that they and Hamilton will continue their legendary partnership for two more seasons. There had been a lot of chatter regarding the new deal since the beginning of the season and the duration of the deal. Both the Briton and the team had hinted at positive developments regarding the new contract ahead of the announcement.

In the pre-race press conference for the 2023 F1 Italian GP, Lewis Hamilton said that his race engineer 'Bono' was stuck with him for two more years as well. He said:

"Yeah. Bono’s stuck. Yeah, I'm very fortunate and again, that's like history as well. There's no… I don't think there's ever been an engineer and driver pairing that's been this long. So we’re setting new records.

Lewis Hamilton showers praise on rival Fernando Alonso

While talking about his new deal that will see him racing in his 40s, Lewis Hamilton praised the consistent performance of Fernando Alonso this season.

He also spoke about other athletes who are continuously thriving in their 40s and said:

"I think I look at people like Tom Brady, who's such an incredible athlete and has shown what can be done today, so he's the real role model, in that respect, I think for all athletes to be able to look at, and I'm really, really fortunate that I've been able to speak to him to understand, as well, what he's done, what he does consistently to keep himself in shape and he's expressed it in the media anyways. And then, yeah, of course, it's great seeing Fernando."

He added:

"He was here way before I was and obviously took that retirement and came back and is doing an amazing job. It just shows that your talent never really leaves you. As long as you have that passion and that commitment you can continue. And then on the 2021 thing, I'm not really a revenge person. It's not about revenge. It's not about redemption. That's in the past. There's nothing you can do about the past but what we can do is work harder be more precise and be better moving forward.

It will be fascinating to see if Lewis Hamilton can replicate the success of Alonso and Brady in his 40s and possibly surpass them as well.