Lewis Hamilton congratulates Rihanna and A$AP Rocky on baby bump after making social media return

Lewis Hamilton has resumed his usual social media activity by wishing pop icon Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky on their baby bump. The high-profile couple is expecting their first child together in a few months.

Hamilton 'broke' the internet with a single post this week after a prolonged period of silence following his loss to Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The seven-time world champion unfollowed everybody on his Instagram nearly two months ago, sparking rumors of his retirement from the sport.

The Briton is now back to his usual level of activity on the platform and has taken the chance to wish Jamaican icon Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky on the news of their first child. His post simply congratulated the couple with a simple caption: "Love this."

In another story, Hamilton congratulated surfing legend nearly-50-year-old Kelly Slater for winning the 2022 World Surf League's Billabong Pro Pipeline title in Hawaii. The 11-time world champion in the sport of surfing emerged victorious after an intense battle with local favorite Seth Moniz. Slater's win has shocked the sporting community, raising questions about the ideal retirement age within the industry.

Lewis Hamilton has congratulated Rihanna in the past

The world champion was one of the first to show his support for the pop star when she was awarded the title of 'national hero' in her home country of Barbados. Rihanna is the second woman and the 11th person to be declared a national hero of Barbados.

After the country got rid of its ties to the United Kingdom and became a republic, prime minister Mia Mottley awarded the prestigious title to the pop singer. A ceremony was held to commemorate Barbados leaving the reign of the British monarchy after 396 years.

Lewis Hamilton showed his support for the country and the singer with an Instagram story with the caption: "Wow let's go Barbados! Yes!!"

Many have speculated that the relationship between Hamilton and Rihanna is more than a friendship, but the Briton shut down any such rumors, claiming:

“You know, I’ve known Ri for a long time, we’ve been friends for a while. We get to hang out every now and again.”

The seven-time world champion's status in the sport is yet to be officially confirmed by both him and Mercedes. His recent social media presence, however, might be an indicator of his participation in the highly-anticipated 2022 F1 world championship.

