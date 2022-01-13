New FIA boss has reportedly "texted" Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has reportedly been in contact with new FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem via text message.

Sky F1's Craig Slater has confirmed that Ben Sulayem has made the FIA's investigation into the end of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix "a matter of urgency." The Emirati has also been in personal contact with the Briton in an effort to resolve the matter for good.

Lewis Hamilton's F1 participation in 2022 possibly dependent on FIA enquiry

Hamilton and Mercedes felt aggrieved when Michael Masi's controversial Safety Car recall and subsequent race restart left them powerless against Max Verstappen on the final lap in Abu Dhabi. The team protested and planned an appeal, withdrawing it when the FIA confirmed they would have their own internal investigation.

Hamilton was gracious in defeat at the time. The Briton showed his sportsman spirit to Max Verstappen and kept his composure in the public eye, something Slater admired. He said:

"He was devastated in the aftermath of that. But he behaved in such a dignified way on the podium, congratulated Max Verstappen and left quietly at the end of the night, without making any explosive comments to reporters or comments or coming across in anyway as a bad loser. But it hit him hard."

Reports also emerged that the Briton's return to the F1 grid in 2022 is contingent on the FIA's ruling in the aforementioned investigation. The 37-year-old Hamilton does have a contract with Mercedes running through until the end of 2023.

Lewis Hamilton sells bespoke Pagani Zonda for staggering $11.4 million

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton recently parted ways with a 2013 Pagani Zonda 760LH for a whopping $11.4 million.

The car was made specifically for the Briton and is a bespoke version of Pagani's V12 track beast, the Zonda 760 RS. There are also reportedly a few tweaks that can only be found on this particular example.

Lusaso🇿🇦 @thecarguy_ Lewis Hamilton's Pagani Zonda 760LH, the only one in the world. It was made for him hence the LH initials. Lewis Hamilton's Pagani Zonda 760LH, the only one in the world. It was made for him hence the LH initials. https://t.co/43bAZDvfjw

Hamilton's reasons for selling this one-of-a-kind machine are ethical, as per Italian magazine Quattroruote. The 37-year-old has pledged not to drive any vehicles that use fossil fuel for his own personal use. He has since shifted to a Mercedes-AMG One – a limited-edition plug-in hybrid hypercar from the German manufacturer.

