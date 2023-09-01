Lewis Hamilton continues his campaign against Red Bull domination as he claims FIA intervention will be better for Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton has continued his campaign for FIA intervention to slow down Red Bull. The driver has been the sole and arguably the biggest advocate of using the FIA intervention in technical regulations to slow down the Austrian team and has faced a lot of criticism for the same as well.

Mercedes dominated the sport for close to a decade, with Hamilton being arguably the biggest beneficiary as he won six titles in that period. Having said that, the Brit has continued to double down on his campaign for FIA intervention. He even cited examples of when some of his team's advantages were taken away in 2020 to decrease the advantage in qualifying.

As quoted by PlanetF1, Lewis Hamilton was questioned on a few changes in technical regulations that FIA is expected to bring to clampdown on the flexiwings used by the teams. Advocating changes to slow down Red Bull, he said:

“I don’t know what’s been proposed, I’ve not heard anything, but we’ve experienced lots of changes which were put in place to slow us down over the years and I think it was better for the sport. It created, and if you look at 2020 for example, our qualifying pace was amazing, where they took away our qualifying mode for example, brought us closer in qualifying."

“And on one side the engineers just did an incredible job and they deserved that, because they earned that on merit, but I think from a racing fan [point of view], we want to see all of us a lot closer. I think actually what you’re seeing behind the Red Bulls, we’ve seen quite a good championship this year, between the Ferraris, Aston’s, and all the teams are looking a lot closer than ever before. So in some ways, the rule change has worked, in others, there’s still some work that needs to be done," Hamilton added.

Lewis Hamilton hoping F1 does not feature long stretches of single-team dominance in the future

Talking about how long periods of dominance are not good for the sport, Lewis Hamilton said that there was still work that needed to be done to improve the state of the sport.

Hoping that fans don't have to endure a decade-long period of dominance in the future,he said:

“So there’s always work to do, but I think the sport has done a great job and I do hope for the fans in future we don’t see Mercedes dominate for 10 years or Ferrari dominate for 10 years or any other team, because I think that’s not in the best interest of what us drivers want or what fans want or what the teams want."

It remains to be seen how other F1 drivers and teams perceive Lewis Hamilton's calls for FIA intervention. Until now, the Brit has been the only one who has talked about this and has not received any support from other drivers.