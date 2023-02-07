James Allison, Mercedes' chief technical officer, once praised Lewis Hamilton for balancing his raw desire to win and his kindness and calmness towards others. Since F1 is a high-adrenaline sport, several drivers have showcased their anger towards the teams or rival drivers. However, Hamilton has rarely shown signs of pure anger.

Allison has been in F1 for a long time and has worked with legendary drivers like Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, and Sebastian Vettel. However, he shared how Hamilton was one of the finest drivers he has ever worked with and is the fastest among other world champions, saying:

“Useless parlour game though it is, I personally think Lewis is the finest of them. As a racing car driver, I think he’s the fastest and most likely to win any championship between the world champions I’ve been lucky enough to work with.”

James Allison further explained how Lewis Hamilton is mostly calm and composed whenever he interacts with others, despite having a carnivore-like hunger to win. This balance of aggression and speed on track while remaining polite and calm off track distinguishes the seven-time world champion from others for Mercedes' chief technical officer. He said:

“But it’s not just that. The thing I find remarkable about him is he’s as much of a carnivore as the rest of them in his dogged need to win. But he’s got a line, and it’s a line all the rest of us would want to admire in the way he handles himself as a sportsman and the way he interacts with us as a man. That’s what sets him apart in my mind and why I think I’ll always have a soft spot for him.”

Max Verstappen praises Lewis Hamilton and other drivers who are capable of winning a world championship

Max Verstappen might be the new dominant driver on the F1 paddock, but he still has massive respect for his rivals like Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Charles Leclerc.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he explained how Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers in the sport and can easily win a world title if he has a good car. He also said the same for other top drivers who will soon be competing for the top spot. Verstappen said:

"He's been one of the greatest drivers ever in the sport, so for sure if he has the car to do it, he can fight for the title again. But that's the same for George [Russell], it's the same for Charles [Leclerc], it's the same for Lando [Norris] - if you give them the car that's capable of winning the championship, they can."

He further added:

"But it's also about when you have the car then the pressure comes you cannot afford big mistakes. That's a bit of a different pressure you have but I'm confident once these guys get onto a roll like that it is all possible, they all have talent to do so."

As the 2023 F1 season approaches, Verstappen needs to be extremely cautious and defend his championship from the likes of Lewis Hamilton and other rivals.

