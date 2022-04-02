"It's like the coolest roller-coaster ride that you are in control of" - Lewis Hamilton describes what goes on in his mind when racing

Lewis Hamilton describes what goes on in his mind when he gets into his F1 car. The driver claims he feels like he is on a rollercoaster ride that he is in control of, along with emotions such as fear and adrenaline.

Mercedes collaborated with the Mulberry school in the UK for a social media video where school-going kids got to ask the seven-time world champion some questions related to F1. When asked about what goes on inside his mind when racing, Lewis Hamilton highlighted his championship-winning mindset, claiming he is focused on doing the best he can. The Briton said:

"When you're in a race, it's just all focus. You're focused on your goal. All the preparation you've done before, the studying - everything accumulating into this pressure box. You are just focused on doing your absolute best at all times."

"Your adrenaline is pumping so it is like a rollercoaster ride at the same time. There's fear and exhilaration. It's like the coolest rollercoaster ride that you are in control of and the decisions you make determine how far you get and where you end up finishing".

Lewis Hamilton's mechanic took a 'bolder' approach ahead of dismal Jeddah qualifying session

Hamilton's mechanics took a 'bolder' approach during the qualifying session in Jeddah, as per team principal Toto Wolff. The Briton failed to get past Q1 for the first time since Brazil 2017, proving Mercedes' lack of pace.

The Briton had a terrible time in Jeddah despite winning there in 2021. Having started P15 on the grid after failing to get into Q2, the seven-time world champion barely made it through the grid, finishing only in P10 in the main race.

Speaking about Lewis Hamilton's dismal qualifying performance, Toto Wolff claimed the team's mechanics went a little too far with his set-up. He told the media:

"We are still experimenting with setups to find out where the sweet spot of the car is. So on Lewis's side, they went a bit bolder and the outcome was that basically he had no rear end in the car. That explains the big laptime deficit".

Lewis Hamilton commented on his team's disappointing outing in Jeddah, claiming the German outfit will have to keep trying to solve the problem if they want to challenge at the top once again. He said:

"We'll keep fighting, it's all we can do. Right now we're not fighting for the top set. We're so far off the guys up ahead. We've got a lot of work to do. We're still really down on the speed. I don't think it's one fix, it's several things. I don't know how much drag we have compared to the others, but it feels like a lot."

With F1 set to return to a revised edition of Albert Park, fans can hope for a comeback drive from the Silver Arrows - the most dominant team in the turbo-hybrid era.

Edited by Arnav