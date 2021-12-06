Lewis Hamilton didn't know Max Verstappen was giving position back: Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said Lewis Hamilton did not know that Max Verstappen was trying to swap positions when Hamilton crashed into the back of Verstappen's Red Bull.

Hamilton and Verstappen collided in dramatic fashion at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last evening. It all transpired when Verstappen overtook Hamilton illegally after a safety car restart and was asked to give the position back.

Verstappen chose to go for the exchange on the long back straight. Hamilton was, however, unaware of the move as he collided into the back of a slow Verstappen, damaging both cars in the process.

Toto Wolff claimed in a post-race interview with Sky F1 that Hamilton was not aware of the decision by race control. He said:

"No, he [Lewis Hamilton] didn't know and there was also, I think the wrong sequence of messages that came through them [race control]."

Upon being questioned as to why Hamilton failed to overtake Verstappen even when there was plenty of space, the Austrian executive said:

"I think it was a case of confusion, absolutely. The stewards will look precisely at the telemetry and come to a judgment. If it was confusion and drivers were not informed in the right way then that's going to play a big role."

Akki @Akkiakki1137



Max Verstappen gave Lewis Hamilton enough room to pass by.

How is this Max's fault?

#SaudiArabianGP #F1 This video arises new doubts.Max Verstappen gave Lewis Hamilton enough room to pass by.How is this Max's fault? This video arises new doubts.Max Verstappen gave Lewis Hamilton enough room to pass by.How is this Max's fault?#SaudiArabianGP #F1 https://t.co/WE5OTHJgOi

Lewis Hamilton has now equalized the points between himself and rival Max Verstappen at the end of the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday evening. The race, which saw red flags and multiple safety cars — both virtual and otherwise — was the latest venue for controversy between the reigning champion and Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton one race away from record-breaking eighth championship title

The 36-year-old from Stevenage is currently tied with F1 legend Michael Schumacher for the highest number of F1 drivers' championship titles — seven. The season finale at Abu Dhabi next week could see Hamilton break the long-standing record, now that there are no point differences between him and rival Max Verstappen.

Formula 1 @F1



Lewis Hamilton is within touching distance of an unprecedented 8th world title



To rewriting history; to redefining the limits



#HistoryAwaits Greatness beckonsLewis Hamilton is within touching distance of an unprecedented 8th world titleTo rewriting history; to redefining the limits Greatness beckonsLewis Hamilton is within touching distance of an unprecedented 8th world titleTo rewriting history; to redefining the limits#HistoryAwaits https://t.co/Dkvp4XNpMV

Max Verstappen and Red Bull, however, will try their best to secure the Dutchman's maiden title in the sport, after a season where the two drivers have been fiercely competitive from the beginning.

Also Read Article Continues below

The action continues at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting this Friday, as the two mammoths in F1 joust it out for an all-elusive victory.

Edited by Anurag Changmai