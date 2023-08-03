Lewis Hamilton “didn’t expect” Mercedes to be P2 in the WCC after a slow start to the F1 season

Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell picked up some decent points during the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, pushing Mercedes to second in the constructors championship.

Lewis Hamilton has picked up a couple of podiums and points finishes since 2021, and his teammate George Russell picked up his first win in Brazil last year. Yet this is the first time since 2021 that the German team is second in the championship standings.

Hamilton has finished in the top four five times in the last seven races since Monaco after bringing a new upgrade, aiding Mercedes in maintaining a comfortable 51-point lead over Aston Martin in third place.

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium - Sprint

But Lewis Hamilton thinks it's a bit surprising that the team is currently second after a very slow start.

"We’re fighting for second in the Constructors’ Championship which is definitely something we didn’t expect after what we felt at the first test and that’s really down to the great teamwork that’s happening in the background,” he said (via Motorsportweek.com).

Along with Mercedes' W14's obvious performance gap at the start of the year, Hamilton was also bothered by the car's balance. Even after bringing in new upgrades. Hamilton has been complaining about the excessive 'bouncing' during the Belgian Grand Prix.

Mercedes technical director James Allison said in a recent team debriefing video that both drivers have complained about porpoising and the team is working to solve it as soon as they can.

Mercedes team boss gives updates on Lewis Hamilton's contract

F1 Grand Prix of Belgium

The seven-time world champion's chances of gaining a long-term ambassadorial position with the Mercedes F1 team have been shattered as team boss Toto Wolff disclosed that the impending contract will solely determine his on-track future.

Hamilton has already stated that he would like to have an ambassador role with the team after he retires from the sport. But Toto Wolff made it clear that he would rather have him as a driver than retire from the sport.

"We're not talking about an ambassadorial role post his retirement, nor is that part of the contract negotiations, I think he has many years to go as a driver within this team, and therefore it's only about cleaning things up in the contract," he said ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix (via Daily Express).

Hamilton and Mercedes have yet to announce any kind of contract extension since his current contract expires at the end of the 2023 season.