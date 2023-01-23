Lewis Hamilton discloses his ‘favourite’ Superman moment that inspired him while racing as a child: My superpowers had come out

Lewis Hamilton will emulate his favourite superhero Superman as he treats his helmet like a cloak.

Speaking about his time growing up, Hamilton revealed how the constant abuse and nagging at school was something that made the entire experience quite traumatic.

At the same time, when he discovered racing, he found an outlet for all his emotions. He was able to channel whatever anger or resentment was there into racing.

Lewis Hamilton talked about how Superman was his favourite and how he wanted to emulate him. According to him, his racing was his superpower, as he could do things that other kids could not. He said:

"It wasn't really till I started racing that I channeled this emotion I had into my driving. It's like when I put this helmet on, Superman was my favourite, I loved how he fought for the people, and I loved how he did the right things, and he was a really inspiring character for me, but again no superheroes were of colour, but you can still aspire to be someone even if they don't look like you."

He added:

"I remember going to karting, I remember putting this helmet on racing like it was my cloak; it was my superpower when I was driving, and I was battling with these kids, and I was able to do things that they seemed to not be able to do as well, and that was my love."

Lewis Hamilton details team's journey back to front in 2022

Lewis Hamilton was unable to compete for the title in 2022, as the Mercedes was not up to the mark.

The driver did, however, recently revealed that the team's effort to get back into contention meant a lot. The team was winning regularly in the last eight years, so 2022 was a major learning for them. He said:

"We'd had so many hits before that it felt a little empty. We won, but that was expected. That's weird because it's actually such a great thing. So it was all the nicer to see how happy we were about the small stages. We fought for fifth place, and everyone was excited."

He added:

"Then it was a matter of fourth place, and everyone was absolutely thrilled. It was a nice experience to be so happy with a fourth or fifth place. Also feeling the feeling of fighting your way forward, of having first, third or second place: We're almost there. This is something we all needed."

Lewis Hamilton will hope to compete for a record eighth world title this season, with Mercedes likely to return to the front of the grid.

