Lewis Hamilton discusses decision to sign one-year deal with Mercedes

Seven-time World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton has stated he hasn't decided on his long-term Formula One future and plans to take it one year at a time.

Hamilton, who is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most World Championships (7), signed a one-year extension on his Mercedes deal earlier this year. His new contract sees him extend his stay with the German team to a ninth year.

The Brit, who is currently 36 years old, will look to reach the milestones of 100 race wins and 100 pole positions in Formula One this season. He will also aim to clinch his 8th world title, which will move him clear of Schumacher.

However, speculations about Hamilton calling it a day at the end of the upcoming season have been rife. The former McLaren driver has achieved everything there is to achieve in the sport, and with various interests outside of racing, it may naturally be time for him to draw the curtains on a glorious career.

Lewis Hamilton refuses to make a long-term career decision

Lewis Hamilton (L) with Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff (R)

Speaking at the launch of Mercedes' new car for the upcoming season, the W12, Hamilton was coy when asked about his decision to sign just for one more season.

“I’m kind of in a fortunate position where I’ve achieved most of the stuff I’ve wanted to achieve up until this point, so there’s no real need necessarily to plan too far ahead in the future."

“I think we live in quite an unusual period of time in life and I just wanted one year – then we can talk about if we do more and keep adding [to] it if we have to.”

Advertisement

While Lewis Hamilton is someone who doesn't give away a lot to the media, it's clear that he will only sign rolling one-year deals in the future.