Watch: Lewis Hamilton talks about his relationship with race engineer Bono

Lewis Hamilton opened up about the bond he shares with race engineer Peter Bonnington, whom the world fondly knows as Bono.

In a social media clip that appears to be from his MasterClass video, Hamilton breaks down the dynamics of his relationship with Bono, who has been with Hamilton through a multitude of highs and the occasional lows as well during the duo's time at Mercedes.

Hamilton said:

My relationship with Bono (Peter Bonnington) is having a sit-down and really understanding our backgrounds, our journey, our goals. There are days when I need to lift him up. There are days when I need him to lift me up. There are days when I don't know what to change with the car in order to make it better and he is there for me and there are days when it's the other way around."

He went on to add:

"There are days in the race when [I'm like] 'I don't know if I can do it for you. I don't know if I can win, Bono'. [And he is like] You got this. So, you know, that team, that communication, that little lift that you are able to give through those open communications can make a big difference."

Whether it was zipping around Silverstone on three functioning wheels or nursing dead tires around the Principality, Bono has always been in Lewis Hamilton's corner to drag him across the finish line when it seems improbable.

Bono has been integral to Lewis Hamilton's unprecedented success at Mercedes. He has been the voice in Hamilton's ears for six of his seven drivers' world championships and will hope to make it five in a row together.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen set for the blockbuster season finale at revamped Yas Marina circuit

The stakes have never been higher going into the final race of the 2021 campaign in Abu Dhabi. Mercedes have six wins in 12 races at the venue, five of which went to Lewis Hamilton. Max Verstappen was the winner at this track last year and knows what is needed to get the job done.

Fynn @Fynn_likes_F1



#FormulaOne #Formula1 #F1 #AbuDhabi I think the new layout will really benefit racing at this years Abu Dhabi GP. What are your opinions on the track changes? #AbuDhabi GP I think the new layout will really benefit racing at this years Abu Dhabi GP. What are your opinions on the track changes? #FormulaOne #Formula1 #F1 #AbuDhabi #AbuDhabiGP https://t.co/3T6wM6SHAj

With a host of changes to the track layout, including a fast hairpin at the end of the first sector and a long sweeping banked corner, one can only hope for some more action-packed racing than this track has been accustomed to in the past.

Also Read Article Continues below

Lewis Hamilton will hope to use these changes to his advantage as he circles in on what could be his eighth F1 drivers' world championship.

Edited by Anurag C