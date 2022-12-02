Lewis Hamilton: Don't hold your breath that racing with Max Verstappen will improve

Lewis Hamilton is not too optimistic about a change in the way racing between him and Max Verstappen has panned out in the last two years. The Mercedes driver was asked about his views on the way both he and Verstappen have been involved in far too many accidents and if he hoped there would be a decrease in that.

Hamilton revealed that he would adapt his driving according to the circumstances. He was sure he would grow and so would Verstappen, but was not too optimistic about whether that would result in lesser collisions. He said:

“I think I’ll adapt. You’ve seen in previous years that I try to avoid [contact] in scenarios. I’m sure we’ll grow, both sides will grow and improve hopefully so we don’t have experiences like we did in the last race [Sao Paulo], but I wouldn’t hold your breath.”

Lewis Hamilton did, however, try to make sense of the way Max Verstappen raced against him. He felt this had to do with the Red Bull driver's desire to target the most successful driver on the grid, just like he did when he made his debut in 2007. He said:

“I think yeah, you’re probably right. I remember when I first got to the sport and your target is the guy that has the most championships. It was Fernando [Alonso], then it was Kimi [Raikkonen], because Kimi was one of the best drivers here, and then it was Seb [Vettel] – so I think it’s natural.”

Max Verstappen vs Lewis Hamilton is only going to get worse

Regardless of what Lewis Hamilton says on the matter, it's safe to say that the two of the best drivers on the grid don't really like each other. Max Verstappen is not everyone's cup of tea on a good day, but when you're on the receiving end as his competitor for a complete season, things can reach a point of no return.

Last season, the title battle between the two drivers did just that. The incident at Silverstone was perhaps the breaking point in terms of any possible relationship between the two drivers in the future.

Lewis Hamilton has thrown jibes at Max Verstappen a couple of times throughout the season, with a few comments passed after the race at Silverstone this year as well. Verstappen on his part has responded with the same vigor to those comments. The two drivers are undoubtedly some of the best talents on the grid right now, but will their relationship get any better? As Hamilton advises, "We won't hold our breath for it".

