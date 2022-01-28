Williams boss feels Lewis Hamilton has “done enough” in F1 and should make way for younger drivers

Lewis Hamilton has 'done enough' in F1 and should step down in order for the next generation to race in his stead. These are the thoughts of Williams CEO Jost Capito.

Capito has more than three decades of experience in motorsports, including a previous stint in F1 with McLaren in 2016. He was asked about Lewis Hamilton's future in the sport during an interview with RTL Deutschland and if he saw the Briton returning. Capito said:

“It really doesn’t matter. They always say that there are not enough places for young drivers and then I think if someone has been world champion seven times, he has actually done enough and can make way for a younger driver.”

The 37-year-old has spoken about the lack of opportunity and diversity in F1 in the past. Most recently he shared his thoughts prior to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix where he said:

“...I realize that I have an opportunity and platform to be able to spark change. I mean, I have already achieved so much. I’m generally happy wherever I am, but moving forward, when I look back in five, ten years, I want to be watching TV and seeing a diverse pit crew. When I look at the images of the teams at the end of the year, I want to see a diverse paddock. I want to see Formula One looking more like its audience.”

Hamilton could end up taking Capito's advice and leave the sport. Reports suggest the Briton is waiting for the results of the FIA's investigation into the end of the 2021 F1 season finale before deciding on his fate.

Mercedes reportedly expected Lewis Hamilton to retire after 2021 season

A report by the Times suggests Mercedes were expecting Lewis Hamilton to retire if he won the 2021 world title. Hamilton was on the verge of making F1 history with what would have been a record-breaking eighth title. A late crash from Nicholas Latifi and subsequent Safety Car period, however, ended up destroying the Briton's hopes.

Hamilton's current contract with Mercedes runs through until the end of 2023. The Times' report is contingent on a clause in the Briton's contract that would have allowed him to leave if he had beaten Max Verstappen to the 2021 title. It is, however, unclear if such a clause actually exists.

