Lewis Hamilton drops major contract extension hint after the 2023 F1 Spanish GP

Lewis Hamilton has dropped a subtle hint about having a meeting with Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff regarding his contract.

Speaking at the post race press conference of the 2023 Spanish GP, the Briton’s comments suggested he is likely top continue with his current team. Asked if he wishes to drive an improved Mercedes car next year, Lewis Hamilton said:

“Well, I haven’t signed anything yet but I think we’re meeting with Toto tomorrow, so hopefully we can get something done.”

Asked whether he had dropped a subtle hint about his future, Hamilton said:

“Yeah, it wasn't a subtle hint. We've had so many meetings. It's just another one of the meetings that we're having. I’m keeping my glasses on because it's so bright. And yeah, you can see today my results, my performance is not affected by that.

“But… It's always something that's at the back of your mind so once that's done, then you're able to then focus more and think about the future , but as I said I'm working as hard as I can with this team and I see so much strength within the team, I think they’re still so hungry.”

Lewis Hamilton's comments came after he finished second at the Spanish GP. He added that Mercedes are eager to get back to winning ways and said:

“On the podium today was really, really, really special to be able to see them in the distance… I saw them at the back, they’re always at the back. But to be able to see the excitement in all the people that I've worked with such a long time.

“And when we go back right now there'll be a great energy within the office but these guys, they'll take two seconds to enjoy themselves and be happy and then they'll be back down into the books and trying to figure out how we can win the next race so that's what I love about them.”

The seven-time world champion has won six titles with the Silver Arrows and has a comfortable support system within the team after racing for a decade with them. However, there has been speculation as to whether he plans to continue with the team or the sport after this season.

Lewis Hamilton put a rest to some of those rumors, at least temporarily, by stating that he was to have contractual talks with Toto Wolff following the race in Spain.

Lewis Hamilton is elated with the improvements to his car

Encouraged by the result at the Spanish GP, Lewis Hamilton believes his car felt good the first time in the last 18 months. He feels the improvements made by Mercedes have been encouraging and a testimony to their team effort.

Hamilton also believes the race result and the upgrades on the car working are a morale boost for the team. He said:

“Yeah, for me, definitely the best car’s been the past year and a half. So that's kudos to the amazing group of people we have back at the factory who continue to work hard and push the car forward.

“So it felt the best this weekend; it felt the best yesterday and today than it's felt for the past 14/15 months, whatever it is. And so that's super encouraging, I think not only for me but for everybody in the team.”

The Briton concluded:

“This will be a big boost for everybody's morale. And we're going to take that energy on to developing the car.”

Mercedes secured a double podium in Spain with Lewis Hamilton finishing second, followed by George Russell in third. The Silver Arrows have moved up to second place in the standings, overtaking Aston Martin, who had a tough weekend.

Although their upgraded car has improved, they are still some distance behind championship leaders Red Bull Racing. Max Verstappen's win in the Spanish GP meant they maintained a healthy lead at the top of the standings.

